Press Release

April 25, 2023 STATEMENT OF SENATOR FRANCIS 'TOL' N. TOLENTINO ON THE ONGOING DEVELOPMENT IN SUDAN We need to move fast. The 400-plus OFWs should be evacuated to Egypt where we have an active diplomatic mission and where their safety can be assured. The Government should hire buses at once to ensure their quick repatriation given the deteriorating condition in Sudan. We should likewise seek the assistance of Egypt. And from Cairo, we can fly them to Manila.