Revilla challenges new PNP Chief - "clean house!"

Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. today challenged newly designated Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Major General Benjamin C. Acorda, Jr. to prioritize "cleaning house" in the organization and immediately put its affairs in order. This is after issues affecting the integrity of the PNP were unearthed and came to light one after the other.

"Kailangang unahin ni Chief PNP Acorda na isaayos ang institusyon," the solon said. "At kasama niya kami dito," he assured, explaining that "the bad elements should be weeded out immediately at panagutin." "Ilan lang 'yang mga masasama sa organisasyon at hindi na dapat lalo pang makapanira," he added.

Revilla was referring to the revelations in the hearings conducted by the Senate Committee on Public Order and Illegal Drugs chaired by Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. According to testimonies, some members of the PNP have apparently become subservient to politicians and political interests which struck a heavy blow to the national police force.

The veteran lawmaker also mentioned the upcoming inquiry of the same Committee into the alleged cover-up of the 6.7B peso drug operation last year where a police officer - PMSgt. Rodolfo Mayo, Jr. - was arrested.

"Kailangan natin ibalik ang tiwala ng publiko sa ating pulisya," Revilla stressed. "Wala namang matatakbuhan ang ating mga kababayan para sa peace and order, kaya dapat iayos natin pare-pareho at ibangon ang institusyon," he explained.

"That can only happen if there is transparency and accountability. Panagutin ang mga dapat managot," the senator ended.