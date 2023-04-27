Poe on DIY vehicle plates

From license cards to motorcycle plates and car plates, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has earned a notorious reputation of delivering short of what is expected.

Thorough planning and estimation might help the LTO be up to date with its requirements. It can't always tell our people to rely on DIY and band-aid measures, which pose security risks and are prone to abuse.

We ask the LTO to give the public a complete report on its backlog on vehicles plates and license cards to give a complete picture of the issues it is facing.

With this, we also expect to know its timeline for clearing its deficiencies and how it will do it.

Binabayaran ng motorista ang plaka at lisensya. Hindi katanggap-tanggap na sa huli, ang solusyon ay papel na kanya-kanyang imprenta.

Hindi dapat taumbayan ang pinahihirapan sa sitwasyon na hindi naman nila kasalanan.