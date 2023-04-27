Press Release

April 27, 2023 Villanueva: Include agri insurance woes in gov't's El Nino plan Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva wants solutions on agricultural insurance woes of farmers to be included in the government's plan to mitigate the impacts of El Nino. The Majority Leader filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 549 which seeks to look into the state of the government's agricultural insurance program, considering the impact of unfortunate natural occurrences on agriculture. Ultimately, Villanueva seeks to put in place sufficient measures to protect Filipino farmers and fisherfolk. He said that 22.2 percent or 10.5 million employed Filipinos depend on agriculture as a source of income according to the Philippine Statistics Authority in its Labor Force Survey last January 2023. "Almost one-fourth of our labor force are in the agriculture sector and if we don't take the necessary measures to protect it, we will see a severe decline in employment which will in turn lead to low agricultural production, endangering the livelihood of millions of Filipinos in the sector and also our country's food security" Villanueva said. Villanueva said that the low availment of agricultural insurance for farmers is alarming given that the country needs to be prepared for the impacts of natural extreme events, disasters and climate change. "Our agriculture insurance program needs to be future-ready and easily accessible for the benefit of our farmers and fisherfolk," he added. The Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) provides insurance under seven (7) agricultural insurance lines: rice crop, corn crop, high-value crops, livestock, fisheries & aquaculture, non-crop agricultural assets and credit and life-term insurance. In 2020, the PCIC was able to insure a total of 3,090,251 farmers and fisherfolk. The amount of protection assured was P 94.591 billion and the premium generated was P5.086 billion," the resolution said. The Majority Leader noted that the PCIC should address the issues of farmers on filing indemnity claims such as the lack of knowledge and the long process of claims payments, documentary requirements, and additional costs which led to its low availment. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), while La Niña has officially ended, the country needs to brace and prepare for El Niño which is expected to be declared by May. The resolution states that "among the major factors for the low productivity and erratic trends in agriculture are climate change, regular weather disturbances and disasters." The Department of Agriculture (DA) said that weather disturbances left P746 million in agricultural damages in January 2023 alone. The PSA also estimated that from 2010 to 2019, damages to agriculture totaled P 290 billion. "The government must ensure the accessibility, availability and sufficiency of safety nets to protect the livelihood of Filipinos employed in agriculture and the food security of the entire country," the resolution said. Villanueva: Agri insurance ng mga magsasaka isama sa El Niño plan ng gobyerno Nais ni Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva na magkaroon ng solusyon sa problema ng mga magsasaka sa agricultural insurance at maisama sa plano ng pamahalaan para mabawasan ang epekto ng papalapit na El Niño phenomenon. Sa Senate Resolution No. 549 na inihain ni Villanueva, hangad nitong makita ang estado ng agricultural insurance ng gobyerno lalo na't ang sektor ng agrikultura ang unang naaapektuhan kapag mayroong sakuna o kalamidad. Sa huli, nais ng Majority leader na maglagay ng sapat na mga hakbang para maprotektahan ang mga magsasaka at mangingisda. Ayon kay Villanueva, 22.2 porsiyento o 10.5 milyong manggagawang Pinoy ang nakadepende sa agrikultura bilang pinagkukunan nila ng kita, batay sa Philippine Statistics Authority sa kanilang Labor Force Survey na isinagawa noong Enero 2023. "Almost one-fourth of our labor force are in the agriculture sector and if we don't take the necessary measures to protect it, we will see a severe decline in employment which will in turn lead to low agricultural production, endangering the livelihood of millions of Filipinos in the sector and also our country's food security," sabi ni Villanueva. Aniya, nakakaalarma umano ang mababang paggamit ng agricultural insurance para sa mga magsasaka lalo na't kailangang handa ang gobyerno sa epekto ng natural extreme events, sakuna at climate change o pagbabago ng klima. "Our agriculture insurance program needs to be future-ready and easily accessible for the benefit of our farmers and fisherfolk," dagdag pa ni Villanueva. Ang Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) ang nagbibigay ng insurance sa ilalim ng pitong agricultural insurance lines: rice crop, corn crop, high-value crops, livestock, fisheries & aquaculture, non-crop agricultural assets at credit and life-term insurance. Noong 2020, nabigyan ng PCIC ng insurance ang kabuuahang 3,090,251 na magsasaka at mangingisda. Ang halaga ng proteksiyon ito ay nagkakahalaga ng P94.592 bilyon samantalang ang premium ay umabot na sa P5.086 bilyon, ayon sa resolusyon. Sinabi pa ni Villanueva na dapat tugunan ng PCIC ang mga isyu ng mga magsasaka sa paghain ng indemnity claims tulad ng kakulangan ng kaalaman at mahabang proseso sa claim payments, documentary requirements, at dagdag na gastusin na nagreresulta sa mababang pagkuha nito. Ayon sa Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), bagama't opisyal nang nagtatapos ang La Niña, kailangang paghandaan ng pamahalaan ang El Niño na inaasahang idedeklara sa buwang ng Mayo. Nakasaad sa resolusyon na ang pangunahing kadahilanan ng mababang productivity at mali-maling trend sa agrikultura ay ang climate change, regular weather disturbances at disasters. Sabi ng Department of Agriculture (DA), ang weather disturbances ay nag-iwan ng P746 milyong pinsala sa agrikultura nitong Enero 2023 pa lamang. Tinataya ng PSA na mula 2010 hanggang 2019, ang pinsala sa agrikultura ay umabot na sa P290 bilyon. "The government must ensure the accessibility, availability and sufficiency of safety nets to protect the livelihood of Filipinos employed in agriculture and the food security of the entire country," sabi pa ni Villanueva sa resolusyon.