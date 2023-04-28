Press Release

April 28, 2023 Villar vows to continue her support to Pinoy farmers Since our farmers still face challenges that need government intervention to move forward, Sen. Cynthia Villar noted that all her legislations were geared to improve their earnings and standard of living. "That is why I made it my goal to uplift the lives of Filipino farmers in every legislations I write," said the chairperson of the Senate committee on food and agriculture. Villar was the Guest Speaker during the 29th Hog Convention and Trade Exhibits with the theme: "The Future of Pork Production: Efficient. Productive. Sustainable." The event held at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City was sponsored by the National Federation of Hog Farmers Inc. and the Pork Producers Federation of the Phils. Inc. In her speech, Villar related that during the previous years, she had written bills which were passed into law. She said they are now benefiting the farmers. She related that among her priority legislations this 19th Congress is the "Livestock, Poultry and Dairy Development and Competitiveness Act of 2022. "To provide additional support to the livestock, poultry and dairy industry, I am also prioritizing the passage of the "Yellow Corn Industry Development Act of 2022," also said Villar. Both of these bills, she said, are already in the final stages of the Technical Working Group by her committee. This year's Hog Convention aims to show the different facets of the pork industry from introducing the basics of pork production to those interested in the industry to providing new insights and best practices that old-timers may not be aware of. "This three-day event features trade exhibits showcasing the latest in veterinary products, innovative equipment and hog-related services as well as seminars on a variety of topics that can help pork producers elevate their productivity and boost their bottom line," further stated the senator. According to the senator, the hog industry is one of the sectors that was greatly affected by the pandemic. She said this was on top of the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) that crippled many of our hog raisers. "But the industry had remained resilient amid the challenges and bounced back. We slowly recovered in 2022 until we entered 2023," she said. In 2022, pork inputs has increased to 400,000 MT compared to USDA's official data 375,000 MT following the issuance of EO No. 171, Series of 2022. Sen.Villar said that the industry will be better unless ASF recurrence will not be stopped. Villar, tiniyak ang patuloy na suporta sa Pinoy farmers Dahil sa hinaharap na maraming hamon na kailangan ng 'government intervention,' sinabi ni Sen. Cynthia Villar na layunin ng kanyang mga legislation na madagdagan ang kita at maiangat ang buhay ng mga magsasaka. "That is why I made it my goal to uplift the lives of Filipino farmers in every legislation I write," ayon sa chairperson ng Senate committee on food and agriculture. Guest Speaker si Villar sa 29th Hog Convention and Trade Exhibits na may temang: "The Future of Pork Production: Efficient. Productive. Sustainable." Idinaos ang event sa SMX Convention Center, Pasay City. at itinaguyod ng National Federation of Hog Farmers Inc. at Pork Producers Federation of the Phils. Inc. Sa kanyang pananalita, sinabi ni Villar na inakda niya noong mga nakaraang taon ang bills na naisabatas na at pinakikinabangan ngayon ng mga magsasaka. Kabilang sa kanyang priority legislations ng 19th Congress ang Livestock, Poultry and Dairy Development and Competitiveness Act of 2022. "To provide additional support to the livestock, poultry and dairy industry, I am also prioritizing the passage of the "Yellow Corn Industry Development Act of 2022," sabi pa ni Villar. Ang bills na ito ay pareho nang nasa final stages ng Technical Working Group ng kanyang komite. Layunin ng Hog Convention sa taong ito ang ipakita ang iba't-ibang mukha ng pork industry simula sa pork production hanggang sa pagbibigay ng bagong kaalaman at best practices. "This three-day event features trade exhibits showcasing the latest in veterinary products, innovative equipment and hog-related services as well as seminars on a variety of topics that can help pork producers elevate their productivity and boost their bottomline," sabi pa ng senador. Ipinahayag din niya na ang hog industry ang isa sa mga sektor na higit na apektado ng pandemya. Bukod pa rito ang pagkalat ng African Swine Fever (ASF) na lumumpo sa maraming hog raisers. "But the industry had remained resilient amid the challenges and bounced back. We slowly recovered in 2022 until we entered 2023," sabi ni Villar. Noong 2022, tumaas ang pork inputs sa 400,000 MT kumpara sa USDA official data na 375,000 MT kasi of ng paglabas ng EO No. 171, Series of 2022. Umaasa si Villar na magiging mabuti ang industriya sa sandaling mahinto ang ASF.