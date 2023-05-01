Press Release

May 1, 2023 SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE LOREN LEGARDA'S

LABOR DAY MESSAGE My heart swells with gratitude and admiration for the hardworking men and women who tirelessly contribute to the progress of our beloved country. On this special day, we honor the labor force of the Philippines, the backbone of our economy, whose dedication and unwavering spirit empower our nation to rise above challenges. May this Labor Day be a reminder of our shared responsibility to build a just and equitable society where all workers can thrive and prosper. As your senator, I am committed to championing the rights and welfare of our workers, ensuring fair wages, safe working conditions, and access to social protection. Together, let us strive for an environment where every laborer is valued, respected, and given the opportunity to succeed. Happy Labor Day, at Mabuhay ang mga manggagawang Pilipino!