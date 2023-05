Press Release

May 1, 2023 Robin, Mariel Feted in Gawad Agila Awards Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla and his wife Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla received Saturday night the Gawad Agila awards of the Okada Elite Eagles Club at the grand ballroom of Okada Manila. Sen. Padilla was awarded as the "most honest and trustworthy public servant of the year" for his work as senator. In his acceptance message read by Mrs. Padilla, Sen. Padilla said he is honored by the award, which will be his inspiration to do more for the nation. "Wala na pong mas nakatataba ng puso kundi ang makilala bilang matapat at mapagkakatiwalaang lingkod bayan. Ang karangalang pong ito ay nakakapawi ng pagod at hirap at mas nakapag-papaalab pa po ng aking damdamin na makapaglingkod sa mga Pilipino. Asahan ninyo na hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin ang tiwalang inyong ipinagkaloob (Nothing warms my heart more than to be recognized as an honest and trustworthy public servant. This honor inspires me to serve our people more. I will not waste this trust)," Sen. Padilla said in his message. For her part, Mrs. Padilla was cited as a "remarkable woman of inspiration and outstanding businesswoman of the year" due to her work as an online seller, endorser, actress, host, YouTube personality, and entrepreneur. She said holding the award is "humbling and encouraging" as an actress, but most especially as a "woman, wife and mother." "I promise to hold this dear to my heart and be worthy of this recognition," she said. Robin, Mariel Pinarangalan sa 'Gawad Agila' Awards Pinarangalan si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla at ang kanyang maybahay na si Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla nitong Sabado ng gabi ang Gawad Agila awards ng Okada Elite Eagles Club sa grand ballroom ng Okada Manila. Ang parangal para kay Sen. Padilla ay para sa "most honest and trustworthy public servant of the year." Sa kanyang acceptance message na binasa ni Gng. Padilla, iginiit ni Sen. Padilla na ikinararangal niyang tanggapin ang gawad na ito, na magiging kanyang inspirasyon para maglingkod sa mga Pilipino. "Wala na pong mas nakatataba ng puso kundi ang makilala bilang matapat at mapagkakatiwalaang lingkod bayan. Ang karangalang pong ito ay nakakapawi ng pagod at hirap at mas nakapag-papaalab pa po ng aking damdamin na makapaglingkod sa mga Pilipino. Asahan ninyo na hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin ang tiwalang inyong ipinagkaloob," aniya. Si Gng. Padilla naman ay pinarangalan bilang "remarkable woman of inspiration and outstanding businesswoman of the year" dahil sa kanyang pagsisikap bilang online seller, endorser, actress, host, YouTube personality, at entrepreneur. Aniya, ang gawad na ito ay "humbling and encouraging" hindi lang bilang artista, kundi bilang babae, asawa at ina. "I promise to hold this dear to my heart and be worthy of this recognition," aniya.