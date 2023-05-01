Robin Flies to Israel for Conferences on Medical Marijuana

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla flew to Israel Saturday night to attend a series of conferences on the compassionate use of medical cannabis (marijuana) - and how to apply Israel's experience to the Philippines.

Padilla, who last year filed Senate Bill 230 allowing the medical use of cannabis, is scheduled to attend presentations on cannabis medicalization in Israel, as well as the principles of the quality, rules and standardization.

Other seminars are expected to touch on agricultural technologies and development in medical cannabis, as well as research and development.

In pushing for legalizing the compassionate use of medical cannabis, Padilla noted last year that many Filipinos - including children - continue to suffer from the effects of medical conditions such as seizure disorders and epilepsy, which may be addressed by medical cannabis.

On the other hand, he said there are many potential economic benefits from the non-psychoactive parts of plants from the marijuana species, for making more than 25,000 items such as paper, money, rope, cloth and even biofuel, laundry detergent, automobile construction parts, beauty products, hemp protein powders, hemp milk, hemp coffee and milk, particle board biodegradable plastic, paint and insulation.

Robin Lumipad sa Israel Para sa Meetings sa Medical Marijuana

Lumipad si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla patungong Israel Sabado ng gabi para lumahok sa mga conference tungkol sa "compassionate use" ng medical cannabis (marijuana) - at kung paano ma-apply sa Pilipinas ang mga ginagawa sa Israel.

Kasama sa schedule ni Padilla, na naghain noong 2022 ng Senate Bill 230 para gawing legal ang medical use ng cannabis, ang presentations sa cannabis medicalization sa Israel, at pati ang quality, rules at standardization nito.

May mga seminar din siyang pupuntahan tungkol sa agricultural technologies at development sa medical cannabis, at pati na rin ang research and development dito.

Ipinunto noong nakaraang taon ni Padilla na maraming Pilipino - kabilang ang mga bata - ang nagtitiis sa epekto ng mga kondisyong medikal tulad ng seizure disorder at epilepsy, na maaaring tugunan ng medical cannabis.

Bukod dito, marami ring potensyal na benepisyong pang-ekonomiya ang dulot ng non-psychoactive na parte ng halamang species ng marijuana sa paggawa ng mga halos 25,000 na iba't-ibang produkto tulad ng papel, pera, lubid, tela, at pati na ang biofuel, laundry detergent, automobile construction parts, beauty products, hemp protein powders, hemp milk, hemp coffee at milk, particle board biodegradable plastic, paint at insulation.