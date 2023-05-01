STATEMENT OF SENATOR FRANCIS 'TOL' N. TOLENTINO ON THE PREPAREDNESS OF THE U.S. GOV'T TO AID, RESUPPLY PH NAVY SHIP IN WEST PHILIPPINE SEA

The said form of assistance is covered by the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) under Article II thereof, when it speaks of the "development" of individual and collective capacity.

Undoubtedly, resupply of food items in a disputed area is covered by the treaty and specifically when it speaks of its desire "strengthen the fabric of peace."

Further, under the 1988 Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Maritime Navigation ratified by the United States Senate in 1995 and the Philippine Senate in 2003 during the 12th Congress, "any act of violence against a person on board a ship if is likely to endanger the safe navigation of the ship" is unlawful under international law, and perhaps the statement of assistance mentioned by Admiral Samuel Paparo should be taken in that context, essentially involving "freedom of navigation."