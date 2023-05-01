Zubiri Stands with Labor Sector on Wage Hike

On Labor Day, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri renewed his commitment to pushing for legislation that will protect and advance the interests of workers across the country, particularly with regard to the pressing need for a wage hike.

"This Labor Day, I join all our workers in fighting for decent benefits, living wages, and fair working conditions," said Zubiri.

"This is especially crucial as rising costs of goods and utilities continue to hit our people's pockets, to the point that even toiling with a full-time job is no longer enough to support their families' needs."

The National Capital Region currently has the highest daily nominal wage rate, at Php570.00 (non-agriculture), while the lowest is at Php316.00 (non-agriculture), for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

At the onset of 2023, the Philippines saw its highest inflation rate in fourteen years, hitting 8.7 percent.

"We urgently need to address the growing gap between wages and expenses, which is why last March, I filed an across-the-board wage increase act."

Zubiri's Senate Bill No. 2002, or the Across-the-Board Wage Increase Act of 2023, seeks to raise wages in the private sector across all regions by Php150.00.

"We must uplift our workers, and ensure that they get the compensation they deserve. Workers form the foundation of the entire business sector, and without them, our economy and country will fall apart. So let us give them their due. By providing a true living wage, we empower our workers to support not only their families and their communities, but also the country at large."