Press Release

May 2, 2023 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON NAIA POWER OUTAGE Authorities have identified that NAIA Terminal 3's main circuit breaker caused the May 1 power outage at the terminal, which is an internal issue. Officials of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport should immediately conduct an audit of all its facilities, including an electrical audit, and make the necessary upgrade if need be. Hindi katanggap-tanggap na nangyari na naman ang ganitong insidente ilang buwan lamang makalipas na maparalisa ang ating buong air transport system pagpasok ng bagong taon. We should have learned our lessons from the New Year incident and appropriate redundancy measures should have been put into place to avoid a repeat of such incident. The MIAA, DOTr, and airline companies should ensure that passenger rights, including the right to compensation and amenities, are observed and adhered to whenever there are delayed or cancelled flights. They must always attend to the needs of stranded passengers and ensure their safety and convenience until normal airport operations are restored. Authorities should ensure that the public, particularly affected passengers, are apprised of the latest situation and are given appropriate notice of any new flight schedule at all times. Anumang pagkagambala o pagkaantala ng ating mga sistemang pang-transportasyon ay nagdudulot ng masamang epekto sa ating ekonomiya. Dapat natin itong pagbuhusan ng pansin para hindi na pauilit-ulit ang mga insidenteng ganito.