Press Release

May 3, 2023 Gatchalian to principals: Implement blended learning amid El Niño forecast Senator Win Gatchalian urged principals and school heads anew to implement blended learning when the hot weather becomes too unbearable for learners. The Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education reiterated this call following the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration's (PAGASA) El Niño forecast upgrading the warning status from El Niño Watch to El Niño Alert. According to the state weather bureau, El Niño may emerge in the coming season, from June-July-August at 80% probability. The agency added it may persist until the first quarter of 2024. "Ang pinaka-importanteng responsibilidad ng principals natin ay yung kapakanan o kalagayan ng ating mga estudyante. Kung nakikita nila na sobrang init o may bagyo o anumang hindi maganda sa kanilang lugar, pwedeng mag-cancel ng klase ang ating principals. Pwede rin sila ngayong mag-blended learning," said Gatchalian. The Department of Education (DepEd) previously reported that some schools are already implementing blended learning amid the extreme heat, where in-person classes are held during cooler hours but are supplemented by alternative learning delivery modes. Under DepEd Order No. 037 s. 2022, modular distance learning, performance tasks, projects or make up classes shall be implemented in the event of canceled or suspended classes. This is to ensure that learning competencies and objectives are still met. Gatchalian also proposed to revert to the old schedule of public schools' summer vacation, which was held from April to May before School Year 2020-2021. While the lawmaker acknowledges that reverting to the old school calendar schedule may take some time, he pointed to the advantages of restoring the former vacation schedule. Gatchalian emphasized how the old vacation schedule allows learners to spend time bonding with their families during the summer, a favorite time of the year for family gatherings. Gatchalian also pointed out that elections are held during the month of May. Reverting to the old schedule of the summer break will allow for more seamless poll preparations since learners will be out of school, Gatchalian said. Gatchalian: Blended learning ipatupad sa gitna ng pinangangambahang El Niño Muling hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mga punong-guro at mga school heads na magpatupad ng blended learning sa kabila ng napakainit na panahon. Ipinanawagang muli ito ng Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education matapos baguhin at i-upgrade ng Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) ang kanilang warning status sa El Niño Alert mula El Niño Watch. Ayon sa ahensya, maaaring mangyari ang El Niño sa Hunyo, Hulyo, at Agosto at maaaring magpatuloy ito hanggang sa unang tatlong buwan ng 2024. "Ang pinakaimportanteng responsibilidad ng principals natin ay ang kapakanan o kalagayan ng ating mga estudyante. Kung nakikita nila na sobrang init o may bagyo o anumang hindi maganda sa kanilang lugar, pwedeng mag-cancel ng klase ang ating principals. Pwede rin sila ngayong mag-blended learning," ani Gatchalian. Iniulat kamakailan ng Department of Education (DepEd) na nagpapatupad na ang ilang mga paaralan ng blended learning sa gitna ng napakainit na panahon, kung saan isinasagawa ang face-to-face classes sa mga oras na may mas maginhawa at komportableng temperatura at sinasabayan din ng pagtuturo gamit ang alternative learning delivery modes. Sa ilalim ng DepEd Order No. 037 s. 2022, kailangang ipatupad ang modular distance learning, performance tasks, projects, o make up classes kasunod ng pagkansela o pagsuspinde ng mga klase. Ito ay upang matiyak na nagpapatuloy pa rin ang pagkatuto ng mga mag-aaral. Matatandaang ipinanukala ni Gatchalian ang pagbabalik ng dating schedule ng summer vacation. Matatandaang bago ang School Year 2020-2021 noong kasagsagan ng pandemya ng COVID-19, ang bakasyon ay Abril hanggang Mayo. Bagama't aminado ang senador na matatagalan pa bago bumalik sa dating schedule ng school calendar, binigyang diin niya ang mga benepisyo sa pagbabalik sa nakagawiang schedule ng bakasyon. Aniya, pagkakataon para sa mga mag-aaral na makasama ang kanilang mga pamilya tuwing tag-init kung saan madalas isinasasagawa ang mga family outing. Dagdag pa ng senador, isinasagawa sa buwan ng Mayo ang eleksyon. Kung maibabalik sa dating schedule ng summer break, magiging mas maayos ang paghahanda para sa eleksyon dahil wala ang mga mag-aaral sa paaralan, ani Gatchalian.