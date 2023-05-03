Possible deal with US nuclear firm will help address PH's energy woes - Tolentino

MANILA - The Philippine government's potential deal with a US-based nuclear power firm will definitely help address the looming power crisis as the drought season continues to hound the country due to the 'El-Niño' phenomenon, Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino said.

Tolentino made the remarks following Malacañang's pronouncement that the Oregon-based NuScale Power Corp. is planning to conduct a study to pinpoint a site in the country.

"Palagay ko 'yong ganong makabagong planta na nagpo-provide ng nuclear energy na safe, modern, e malaking maitutulong, di ba?" said Tolentino during a press conference.

"Hindi ito kasing laki nung Bataan e. May maliliit. Safe. Bago. Ito yung latest... and easily installable ang sabi," he added.

Tolentino stressed that nuclear energy should always be an option, explaining that it is the "cleanest form of energy thus far."

According to Tolentino, it is only right for the national government to explore new ways in addressing the current energy shortage, with nuclear energy as one of the priorities through modern nuclear microreactors, rather than just relying on the current state of electric distribution—as the province of Mindoro Occidental and the entire Panay Island are currently experiencing daily power outages.

"Nakakaawa yung sa Mindoro Occidental—four hours lang 'yong kuryente nila doon. Na-address last week, ngayon lumipat naman sa Panay, diba? Tapos noong sa Bacolod, biglaang ganon din ang nangyari. Nandoon ako e, nakita ko yon, naramdaman ko 'yong sa Bacolod ilang oras iyon. Kung kailan gabi, mainit, brownout," he said.