Press Release

May 3, 2023 Villar gets Gawad Agila 2023 Award as "Most Trusted Public Servant of the Year" Sen. Cynthia A. Villar said the 'Gawad Agila 2023 Award' she obtained is an important reminder for every public servant to serve with honor, integrity and excellence. Villar, who has been a senator since 2013, was cited by the Fraternal Order of Eagles - Philippines Eagles as the "Most Trusted Public Servant." The senator, who serve as congresswoman of Las Piñas City for three terms or nine years, was recognized for her accomplishments as a public servant and an advocate for uplifting the lives of our people. Through the SIPAG Foundation, the senator and her family have embarked on several advocacies to alleviate the living condition of the poor. As chairperson of the Senate agriculture and food committee, she has been pursuing legislations to address all the concerns of Filipino farmers who belong to the country's poorest sector. Villar also serves as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources where she struggles to conserve and preserve a healthy environment. The senator also cited the Fraternal Order of Eagles - Philippines Eagles for being a strong partner of the government in providing the needs of our fellow Filipinos, even in the remotest areas of our country. "Your guiding principle of service through strong brotherhood is a testament to your commitment to uplifting the lives of our people. I have witnessed firsthand how your projects, programs, and advocacies have made a positive impact on the communities you serve," said Villar. Hosted by Okada Elite Eagles Club, the awarding ceremony was held at the Grand Ballroom of Okada, Manila. Villar, "Most Trusted Public Servant of the Year" ng Gawad Agila 2023 Award Ipinahayag ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar na isang mahalagang paalala sa lahat ng public servant na magsilbing may dangal, integridad at kagalingan ang kanyang tinanggap na 'Gawad Agila 2023 Award.' Pinarangalan si Villar, na senador simula pa noong 2013, bilang "Most Trusted Public Servant" ng Fraternal Order of Eagles - Philippines Eagles. Kinilala ang senador na naging kongresista ng Las Piñas ng tatlong termino o siyam na taon, dahil sa kanyang accomplishments bilang public servant at advocate. Sa pamamagitan ng SIPAG Foundation, sumasabak ang senador at ang kanyang pamilya sa maraming adbokasiya para mapabuti ang kalagayan ng mahihirap. Bilang chairperson ng Senate agriculture and food committee, itinutulak niya ang legislations para sa Filipino farmers na kabilang sa sektor ng pinakamahihirap. Chairperson din ng Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources si Villar kaya nagsusumikap siyang mapanatiling malusog ang ating kapaligiran. Kinilala naman ng senador ang Fraternal Order of Eagles - Philippines Eagles na kaagapay mg pamahalaan sa pagtulong sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan. "Your guiding principle of service through strong brotherhood is a testament to your commitment to uplifting the lives of our people. I have witnessed firsthand how your projects, programs, and advocacies have made a positive impact on the communities you serve," ani Villar. Idinaos ang awarding ceremony sa Grand Ballroom ng Okada, Manila kung saan host ang Okada Elite Eagles Club.