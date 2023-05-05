Press Release

May 5, 2023 Jinggoy pushes digitized copies of textbooks to ensure 1:1 student-textbook ratio in public schools TO realize the ideal 1:1 textbook-student ratio, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada is pushing to have all textbooks and reference books in public elementary and secondary schools in digital copies. "Kung pipilitin natin na mabigyan ng sapat na bilang ng libro ang bawat mag-aaral sa mga pampublikong paaralan, matatagalan pa ito. Ang pagkakaroon ng digital copies na maa-access nila gamit ang internet ang tanging paraan na nakikita ko upang magutunan ang kanilang pangangailangan," Estrada said as he pushed for the approval of his proposed Senate Bill No. 2075. SBN 2075, or the proposed Philippine Online Library Act, seeks to establish a Philippine Online Library which would serve as the repository of all digitized copies of textbooks and reference materials being used by students in public elementary and secondary levels. "Making them available online will not only complement the existing physical libraries in schools and local government units around the country but will also aid both teachers and students especially those who have utilized various learning modalities," Estrada said. "The insufficient number of textbooks in public schools remains a serious concern and with the sheer number of students, the achievement of the ideal textbook-to-student ratio is far from realization. In this light, the Philippine Online Library can supplement the required books, especially for students who have internet connectivity," Estrada said. "Apart from serving the needs of the students and teachers, this reliable database will be useful by both present and future generations," he added. Under Estrada's SBN 2075, the Department of Education (DepEd) will be tasked to make digitized copies of all textbooks and reference books of students in public elementary and secondary schools. Such copies shall be compiled in the proposed Philippine Online Library, which shall be jointly managed by the DepEd and the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT). To ensure access, the DepEd shall provide computers and laptops to all primary and secondary public schools nationwide while the DICT shall provide fast and reliable internet to ensure access to the digitized copies of textbooks. Recycling of computers, laptops, etc of all national government agencies, GOCCs, and government financial institutions shall be required, Estrada said. In procuring new computers, the DepEd shall endorse their old units to the DICT for examination and if these are found to be still in good condition, these will be distributed to primary and secondary schools nationwide to offset the expenses that will be incurred in procuring the computers and laptops for students. The DepEd and the National Library of the Philippines shall have joint custody over the digitized copies of the textbooks. An initial amount of P500 million, which will be jointly managed by the DepEd and DICT, shall be appropriated by Congress for the implementation of the undertaking. The amount necessary for the succeeding years shall be included in the annual general appropriations act (GAA), Estrada said. Digitized copies ng mga textbooks, solusyon sa pagkakaroon ng 1:1 student-textbook ratio sa mga pampublikong paaralan - Jinggoy UPANG maisakatupan ang 1:1 textbook-student ratio, isinusulong ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada na magkaroon ng digital copies ang lahat textbook at reference books sa mga pampublikong paraalan sa elementarya at secondary levels. "Kung pipilitin natin na mabigyan ng sapat na bilang ng libro ang bawat mag-aaral sa mga pampublikong paaralan, matatagalan pa ito. Ang pagkakaroon ng digital copies na maa-access nila gamit ang internet ang tanging paraan na nakikita ko upang magutunan ang kanilang pangangailangan," giit ni Estrada matapos maghain ng Senate Bill No. 2075. Sa kanyang SBN 2075 o ang panukalang Philippine Online Library Act, layon nitong magtatag ng Philippine Online Library na magsisilbing repository ng lahat ng digitized copies ng textbooks at reference materials na ginagamit ng mga mag-aaral sa public elementary at secondary levels. "Kung ang mga ito ay available na online, makakadagdag ito sa mga kasalukuyang silid-aklatan ng mga paaralan maging ng mga local government units sa buong bansa at makakatulong din sa mga guro at mag-aaral lalo na sa mga gumagamit ngayon ng iba't ibang paraan ng pag-aaral," ani Estrada. "Ang kakulangan ng textbooks sa mga pampublikong paaralan ay patuloy nating tinutugunan at dahil na rin sa dami ng mga mag-aaral, hindi natin maisakatuparan ang ideal na. Sa pamamagitan ng Philippine Online Library, mapupunan na nito ang pangangailangan sa libro lalo na sa mga mag-aaral na may internet connectivity," sabi ni Estrada. "Bukod sa mapapupunan na ang mga pangangailangan ng mga mag-aaral at guro, ang pagkakaroon ng database ay magiging kapaki-pakinabang sa kasalukuyan at sa mga susunod na henerasyon," dagdag pa niya. Sa ilalim ng SBN 2075 ni Estrada, itatalaga sa Department of Education (DepEd) ang paggawa ng mga digitized copies ng lahat ng textbook at reference books ng mga mag-aaral sa public elementary at secondary levels. Ang mga ito ay ilalagak sa ipinapanukalang Philippine Online Library na magkatuwang na pamamahalaan ng DepEd at Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT). Para matiyak ang access sa mga ito, maglalagay ng mga computer at laptops ang DepEd sa lahat ng pampublikong primary at secondary schools at ang DICT naman ay aatasan na na maglagay ng mabilis at maasahang internet connection. Imamandato rin sa panukalang batas ni Estrada ang pag-recycle ng mga computer, laptop atbp ng lahat ng national government agencies, GOCCs at and government financial institutions. Ang kanilang mga lumang computers na papalitan nila ng bago, ay ieendorso ng DepEd sa DICT para suriin kung nasa maayos na kundisyon pa rin ang mga ito bago ipamahagi sa mga primary at secondary schools sa buong bansa. Sa ganitong paraan, mababawi ang gastusin sa pabili ng mga computers at ng mga mag-aaral. Ang DepEd at ang National Library of the Philippines ang mangangalaga sa digitized copies ng mga textbooks. Ipinapanukala rin ang paglalaan ng Kongreso ng paunang halaga na P500 milyon pamamahalaan ng DepEd at DICT para maipatupad ang nasabing programa. Para naman sa mga gastusin sa mga susunod na taon, sinabi ni Estrada na dapat isama na ito sa taunang general appropriations act (GAA).