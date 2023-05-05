REVILLA SUPPORTS PRESIDENT MARCOS' MOVE TO CREATE WATER RESOURCE MANAGEMENT OFFICE TO ADDRESS LOOMING WATER CRISIS

SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. on Thursday (May 4) expressed support for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s issuance of Executive Order No. 22, s. 2023 which created the new Water Resource Management Office in the Department of Environment and Natural Resources amid the looming water crisis due to the El Niño phenomenon.

Revilla commended the swift and responsive action taken by the President as his bill seeking to create the Water Regulatory Commission that would consolidate water-related agencies into one government body is still pending in the chamber.

The veteran lawmaker's Senate Bill No. 1428, otherwise known as "Water Regulatory Commission Act of 2022" aims to rationalize the economic and administrative regulation of water utilities through an independent, quasi-judicial body. Among its functions are to set the policy for water supply, sewerage and septage management; issue and licenses; set, review and approve rates; review and suspend contracts; initiate investigations on erring officials through its quasi-judicial nature; among others.

"Ang panukalang ito ay naglalayong isailalim ang mga iba't-ibang economic at administrative regulation ng mga water utilities sa iisang komisyon, upang maiwasan ang sapawan at maihatid ng maayos ang serbisyo", Revilla said.

According to a report of the National Water Resources Board, some 11 million Filipinos do not have access to clean water and are forced to use unsafe water coming from deep wells, springs, rivers, and lakes, including rainwater.