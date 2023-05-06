Press Release

May 6, 2023 Villar joins life-changing medical mission NOTING that cleft lip and palate remain to be a common birth defect in the Philippines, affecting one (1) in every 1,000 children, Sen. Cynthia Villar hailed a medical mission to address this concern. She specifically acknowledged the 'Operation Restore Hope' on its 30th anniversary of bringing this life-changing medical mission to underprivileged children with these deformities. "The condition can have a significant impact on a child's ability to eat, speak, hear, and socialize normally, leading to low self-esteem and social isolation. That's why this medical mission, which provides free lip and cleft palate surgeries to underprivileged children, is so important," related the senator. This surgery to repair cleft lip and palate, Villar said, can significantly improve a child's quality of life and self-esteem. "It can restore normal function and achieve a more normal appearance with minimal scarring. By providing these surgeries for free, we are giving hope and transforming lives," she emphasized. Through her Villar SIPAG Foundation, the senator joined Ben Mead, founder of Mead Foundation, who brought the "Operation Restore Hope Australia" medical mission, in her home city of Las Piñas. She also showed appreciation to the Las Piñas City Medical Center for their invaluable partnership in providing the venue and support of its medical practitioners and workers in this mission- the "Libreng Operasyon Para Sa Bingot." "Let us all strive to make a positive difference in the lives of these children," she added. Villar, lumahok sa life-changing medical mission Sa pahayag na karaniwang birth defect ang 'cleft lip at palate' sa Pilipinas kung saan apektado ang isa sa kada 1,000 bata, pinuri ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang isang medical mission para tugunan ito. Partikular na tinukoy niya ang 'Operation Restore Hope' na nagdiriwang ng kanilang 30th anibersaryo sa paghahatid ng 'life-changing medical mission' sa mga kapus-palad nating mga batang may ganitong kapansanan. "The condition can have a significant impact on a child's ability to eat, speak, hear, and socialize normally, leading to low self-esteem and social isolation. That's why this medical mission, which provides free lip and cleft palate surgeries to underprivileged children, is so important," ayon kay Villar. Ang operasyon para ayusin ang cleft lip at palate, ani Villar, ay malaking tulong na iangat ang kalidad ng buhay ng may ganitong kapansanan. "It can restore normal function and achieve a more normal appearance with minimal scarring. By providing these surgeries for free, we are giving hope and transforming lives," gift niya. Sa pamamagitan ng kanyang Villar SIPAG Foundation, nakiisa ang senador kay Ben Mead, founder ng Mead Foundation na nagdala ng "Operation Restore Hope Australia" medical mission sa Las Piñas. Ikinagalak din niya ang Las Piñas City Medical Center sa sa pagsuporta ng kanilang medical practitioners at iba pang tauhan sa misyong ito-"Libreng Operasyon Para Sa Bingot." "Let us all strive to make a positive difference in the lives of these children'" dagdag pa niya.