REACTION OF SEN NANCY BINAY

RE "We give the world the best" ad campaign

We appreciate the initiative and the effort to give the Philippines the needed boost in the global market. Kaso, parang may disconnect ang messaging. Is the ad intended to encourage tourists to visit the country? Is it aimed to encourage more foreign investments? Or, is it meant for hospitals abroad to hire our nurses? Napaka-vague lang talaga.

Kasi, based on that one transit ad that recently saw the rounds in London, nakaka-bother lang when you see the ad, it seems that we are offering the world our nurses — which is a bit off kasi nauubusan na nga tayo rito ng mga health worker. We don't want to commodify our people, and we don't want to be tagged as a labor-exporting country.

At para kanino ba ang inilabas na ad sa London — DOT, BOI or DMW?

Sa unang tingin pa lang, ano ang konek ng nars, heringgilya at bakuna sa pino-promote nating mga tour destination?

We have yet to see other renders and permutations of their 'Best' ads. But sad to say — from a tourism perspective — 'di tugma ang 'Best' messaging sa gusto nating ma-achieve sa Philippine tourism. Ang tanong ko rin: 'yan na ba talaga ang ia-adopt ng DOT na bagong slogan?

I'm still hopeful that DOT would consider deferring its re-branding plan. Instead, ipagpatuloy na lang natin ang 'It's More Fun...' campaign, and come up with fresh permutations of 'Fun' in the Philippines.