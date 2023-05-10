OFFICE OF SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

MANIFESTATION SRN 552 - Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel

Thank you, Mr. President. I just would like to associate myself with the resolution filed by our very good Majority Leader recognizing the 75th Commemoration of the establishment of the state of Israel.

You know, Mr. President, when I was then with the Philippine National Police, I had a very good relationship with our counterparts with the Israel government and lalong-lalo na in the field of counter-terrorism, Mr. President.

Alam mo, Mr. President, humahanga ako sa bansang Israel. Siguro kahit na makakuha man lang tayo ng kahit na 50% of the patriotism that is being displayed by the Israeli people towards their country, I think hindi tayo mabu-bully ng kahit sinong malaking bansa, Mr. President. Because we know Israel is a very small nation but nobody can bully them kahit na pinagtutulung-tulungan sila ng kanyang mga neighbors. Napakaganda po 'yung kanilang patriotism na ipinapakita.

In fact, Mr. President, hindi lang ROTC, hindi lang mandatory ROTC ang nire-require sa kanilang mga citizens kundi mandatory conscription to the Israeli defense forces. Lahat mandatory. So napakaganda po. It has become a source of pride from among their Israeli youth na ma-conscript sila sa kanilang defense force. So I hope the Filipino people can somehow copy kahit na 50% lang of the patriotism of the Israeli people, Mr. President.

Thank you very much, Mr. President.