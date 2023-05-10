OPENING STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA

Public Hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development

?The country was not spared of the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic and we all witnessed how our economy suffered and severely affected both the employers and workers. Sa mga panahong ito, walang naipatupad na taas-sweldo, ngunit ang patuloy na panawagan para sa sahod na tunay na makatutugon sa pangunahing pangangangailangan ng pamilyang Pilipino ay hindi maitatanggi.

In 2022, all the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs) issued Wage Orders to increase the minimum daily wages in their respective regions. These Wage Orders were issued in the month of May and June last year.

The last legislated wage hike that was implemented in the country was in 1989, with the enactment of Republic Act No. 6727 or the Wage Rationalization Act. Simula noon, iniatas na natin sa RTWPBs na binubuo ng kinatawan ng pamahalaan, ng sektor ng mga manggagawa, at sektor ng mamumuhunan.

There are two (2) bills filed by our colleagues that propose for P150 daily across-the-board wage increase. We will also discuss the pieces of legislation that aim to improve the system being implemented in the country today.