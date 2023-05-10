Press Release

May 10, 2023 ANC TOP STORY OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON ACCOUNTABILITY OF NGCP ON BROWNOUTS Q: The National Grid corporation of the Philippines should be held accountable for the tripping of the Bolo-Masinloc line that led to power outages in some parts of Luzon. That is the call from Senator Sherwin Gatchalian. He now joins us to weigh in on this issue. Senator, thank you so much for joining us. SEN. WIN: Thank you for inviting me. Good afternoon to all our televiewers. Q: Senator, how do you propose for them to be accountable? I mean, Secretary Lotilla is saying that he's seeking a performance audit of the NGCP, do you share the same sentiment? SEN. WIN: Well, there are two issues here. In the last two weeks, we saw a three system failure that was caused by the transmission lines. One in April 27, this is in Panay where they experienced 12 hours of brownout. May 8, where almost 600 megawatts of power was lost in the grid. And in May 9, where almost 300 megawatts of power were also lost due to line disturbances. These are tripping of lines, so when you have tripping off lines, obviously power is reduced or power disappears from the system. Another issue is based on our review, there are three major transmission projects that are delayed. One of which is the most important Mindanao to Visayas transmission interconnection. It was supposed to be completed a few years back but 2019, but until now, it's not yet complete and it's scheduled to be completed by mid of this year. So because of these three delayed transmission lines, capacity has not been increased. Therefore, we cannot deliver power efficiently from one point to the other. And that contributed also to inefficiency and it weakened the power grid in our country. So we need to evaluate the performance of the system operator, meaning NGCP. We granted a franchise to NGCP and in turn, they have to perform and they have to make sure that the lines are upgraded and there are no brownouts caused by the transmission line. But that's not what's happening lately, especially in the last two weeks. Q: Senator, do you have any information why those three major projects were delayed? SEN. WIN: Various reasons, but the most important matter here is those projects were being discussed a long time ago. I remember they were on the table about five, six years ago, and those were approved projects already by the ERC, but it's delayed right now and if you have a transmission project that is delayed, there's a big risk that underperformance of our transmission line will happen. And that's what we're seeing in various areas. So what's important right now is we have to evaluate two things. Number one, the performance in terms of system operation of NGCP. And then number two, we have to also evaluate on whether the projects that they promised to deliver are being met on time because if not, then those that will impact the performance of the grid and brownouts can happen because of inadequate capacity. Q: It seems that the you know the performance is as you said a big issue but do you think once they perform better will that be able to offset the delay of the three major projects? SEN. WIN: Well definitely, there are two issues like I mentioned one is the performance, meaning the operation of the transmission grid itself. And then number two is the delivery of the projects that were approved, or these are the promised projects. And we saw in our analysis that there are important projects that should have been delivered years ago, but until now they're still being constructed. And we're also going to look at the rates because a lot of these projects are already been billed to us consumers because the way our regulation is designed, once the project is approved, they can already start building the customers and the customer and simultaneously they will also build the project. So we will look at that angle as well whether these projects, how far have they billed the consumers on these projects and what are the penalties that the regulator can impose on delayed projects. But definitely the bottom line here is that delayed projects will create instability in the grid because of under capacity. And when you have instability then there's huge potential for brownouts. Q: Now Senator, Secretary Lotilla also mentioned that he's pushing for the reopening of the Ilihan Plant could at least that be a temporary solution? SEN. WIN: That should not be a temporary solution, that should be a permanent solution. That's 1200 megawatts of capacity going into our grid, and of course, they have certain issues in the past, but definitely, that will help increase supply in the grid. And what I understand, they're just waiting for the new terminal constructed by AG&P to be completed and I understand by the end of this month, they will start supplying imported LNG to the Ilihan Plant. And once that happens, Ilihan will be back online. So I personally went to the NGNT LNG terminal and I saw that before it's almost complete that it will be online by the end of the month, and that will be the receiving terminal for this Ilihan plant. And that's a huge boost in terms of new power supply to the grid. Q: Now, you mentioned with regard to this issue that the DOE must ensure full implementation of the transmission development plan, which areas in its implementation did you find gaps in? SEN. WIN: The transmission Development Plan is a roadmap for all transmission projects. It's submitted to the government. It's approved by the government and the rates are also approved there. So that dictates where new transmission lines will be built based on, for example, different directions. For example, if we want to build more RE plants, we build more transmission lines to that part. So it's the Bible of the new transmission lines. So the DOE should make sure that the bible is being followed, the transmission development plan is being followed. Q: So would you say it's not being followed fully now? SEN. WIN: Yes, it's not. As I mentioned earlier, among the many projects, the three most critical projects are delayed. We should have been, Luzon and Visayas should have been connected to Mindanao two years, three years ago. But until now we're still building those lines and that reduces our flexibility. Mindanao has an extra supply of power right now. We can actually buy from Mindanao, excess power, but we cannot do that because the lines are not connected.