Press Release

May 10, 2023 HONTIVEROS URGES DOE, NGCP TO STEP UP AMID WIDESPREAD BLACKOUTS Senator Risa Hontiveros urges both the Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to step up and proactively address the power shortage looming over the country. "Taon-taon na lang problema ang blackouts at kakulangan ng suplay. Taon-taon na rin pinananawagan sa DOE at NGCP na kumilos sila pero bakit parang wala pa ring nangyayari? Both of these agencies should step up and put an end to this energy crisis once and for all," Hontiveros said. She furthered that DOE and NGCP should also provide a transparent power and rates outlook for the coming days and months following the unexpected power outages across Luzon and the Visayas due to the tripping of NGCP's Bolo-Masinloc transmission lines. "Expectation vs. Reality. Dapat maging tapat ang DOE at NGCP tungkol sa kondisyon ng power supply at ano ang aasahan ng milyun-milyong konsyumer sa mga susunod na araw at buwan. Baka mangako na naman na gaganda ang sitwasyon pero puro blackouts at taas-singil pa rin. Our consumers deserve to be informed and notified. Hindi bibiglain na naman.," Hontiveros said. The glitch not only affected the supply in Luzon, but also the exports to the Visayas, which had been running low on supplies since last week. The Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) had to implement manual load dropping, which caused power interruptions that lasted several minutes in many areas. Trading was also suspended at the WESM. According to Hontiveros, the Senate appears to have been "taken for a ride" by energy officials, specifically Secretary Lotilla, who assured that the country's electricity supply will remain adequate and stable for the year, which appears to be at odds with the current situation. "Either the energy officials or the entire power system itself, is suffering from integrity problems. Mayroon nang reseta na noon pa na-prescribe para lutasin ang parehong problema ng suplay at reserba pero hindi sinusunod. Pangakong napako na naman," Hontiveros stated. The Senator further warned that the power shortage brought on by the coming El Nino and the resulting deficit outputs at the Malampaya and hydroelectric projects would have a negative impact on prices. "Magkakambal ang problema sa suplay ng kuryente at taas-singil. Ang nakakadismaya ay dalawa lang ang pagpipilian ng konsyumers - blackouts o dagdag na singil. The consumers should not be forced to choose between two unpleasant alternatives. Isa lang ang dapat ibigay sa atin gaya ng ipinangako — an affordable and reliable supply of electricity," Hontiveros said. In addition, Hontiveros expressed significant concern that this worsening power crisis lends credence to the dubious argument that nuclear power is the only viable solution to the supply problems. "Nagbibigay lang ito ng pagkakataon na maipuslit ang nuclear option sa bansa at sabihing ito ang mabilisang solusyon sa problema. Hindi ito ang dapat bigyang-prayoridad dahil kahit sa United States ay hindi minamadali ang roll out ng small modular reactors dahil sa mahigpit na regulasyon ng mga estado," the Senator said. She argued that instead of incorporating nuclear power into the current power mix that can't even be regulated properly, the government should prioritize the rapid development and deployment of distributed renewable energy systems, which offer greater variability, flexibility, sustainability, and the possibility for energy democracy to flourish in local communities. "GALAW-GALAW": HONTIVEROS, HINIMOK ANG DOE, NGCP NA AKSYUNAN ANG MALAWAKANG BLACKOUTS Hinimok ni Senador Risa Hontiveros ang Department of Energy (DOE) at ang National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) na pag-ibayuhin at maagap na tugunan ang napipintong krisis sa kuryente sa bansa. "Taon-taon na lang problema ang blackouts at kakulangan ng suplay. Taon-taon na rin pinananawagan sa DOE at NGCP na kumilos sila pero bakit parang wala pa ring nangyayari? Both of these agencies should step up and put an end to this energy crisis once and for all," ani Hontiveros. Idinagdag niya na dapat maging tapat at transparent ang DOE at NGCP sa tunay na sitwasyon ng suplay at singil sa kuryente sa mga darating na araw kasunod ng hindi inaasahang blackout sa buong Luzon at Visayas dahil sa naging problema sa Bolo-Masinloc transmission lines ng NGCP. "Expectation vs. Reality. Dapat maging tapat ang DOE at NGCP tungkol sa kondisyon ng power supply at ano ang aasahan ng milyun-milyong konsyumer sa mga susunod na araw at buwan. Baka mangako na naman na gaganda ang sitwasyon pero puro blackouts at taas-singil pa rin. Our consumers deserve to be informed and notified. Hindi bibiglain na naman.," ani Hontiveros. Hindi lamang naapektuhan ng aberya ang supply sa Luzon, kundi pati na rin ang Visayas, na numinipis na rin ang suplay ng kureynte mula noong nakaraang linggo. Kinailangan ng Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) na magpatupad ng manual load dropping, dahilan para ilang minutong mawalan ng kuryente ang maraming lugar. Nasuspinde rin ang kalakalan sa WESM. Ayon kay Hontiveros, lumilitaw na pinasakay lang ang Senado ng mga opisyal ng sektor ng enerhiya, partikular na si Secretary Lotilla, na tiniyak na mananatiling sapat at natatag ang suplay ng kuryente sa bansa, ngunit tila salungat ito sa kasalukuyang sitwasyon. . "Either the energy officials or the entire power system itself, is suffering from integrity problems. Mayroon nang reseta na noon pa na-prescribe para lutasin ang parehong problema ng suplay at reserba pero hindi sinusunod. Pangakong napako na naman," ayon sa Senador. Nagbabala pa ang Senador na ang kakulangan sa kuryente na dulot ng paparating na El Nino at ang magiging resulta ng deficit outputs sa Malampaya at hydroelectric projects ay magkakaroon ng negatibong epekto sa mga presyo. "Magkakambal ang problema sa suplay ng kuryente at taas-singil. Ang nakakadismaya ay dalawa lang ang pagpipilian ng konsyumers - blackouts o dagdag na singil. The consumers should not be forced to choose between two unpleasant alternatives. Isa lang ang dapat ibigay sa atin gaya ng ipinangako — an affordable and reliable supply of electricity," ani Hontiveros. Nagpahayag din ang Senador ng pagkabahala na ang lumalalang krisis sa kuryente ay magagamit bilang basehan na ang nuclear power ang tanging solusyon sa mga problema sa suplay. "Nagbibigay lang ito ng pagkakataon na maipuslit ang nuclear option sa bansa at sabihing ito ang mabilisang solusyon sa problema. Hindi ito ang dapat bigyang-prayoridad dahil kahit sa United States ay hindi minamadali ang roll out ng small modular reactors dahil sa mahigpit na regulasyon ng mga estado," ani Hontiveros. Ayon kay Hontiveros, sa halip na isama ang nuclear power sa kasalukuyang power mix na hindi man lang mapamahalaan ng maayos, dapat unahin ng gobyerno ang mabilis na pag-unlad at pag-deploy ng mga distributed renewable energy system na mas ligtas at mas matatag na pagmumulan ng enerhiya.