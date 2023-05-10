Press Release

May 10, 2023 Senate adopts resolution commending Pinoy boxing champ The Senate on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, adopted a resolution, commending and congratulating Marlon Tapales for winning the World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation's (IBF) World Super Bantamweight titles. The Philippine Senate, on numerous occasions, has paid tribute to outstanding Filipino athletes for their invaluable contribution to the sport by bringing pride and honor to the country. "Tapales' triumphant feat is only befitting to be given due distinction for he has brought pride and honor to his fellow countrymen and had served as an inspiration to all Filipino athletes," said Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, who sponsored Senate Resolution No. 60 which was adopted unanimously by the Senate. "He (Tapales) has proven himself to be an excellent athlete and his performance in the ring has left his opponent in awe. Marlon you have made your mark in the world of boxing and your achievement is a source of pride and honor for your family, friends, and your country," Go said in his sponsorship speech. "Your success serves as an inspiration to all aspiring Filipino athletes. Your commitment to your goal is an example which can be achieved through hard work and dedication. Your achievement is not just a victory to you but for all of us who have supported you along the way," he added. Tapales won a split decision over his Uzbek opponent at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas to become the WBA and IBF World Super Bantamweight Champion. Tapales exhibited an impressive performance by outboxing the previously unbeaten Murodjon Akhmadaliev to secure victory and claim the world title in a higher weight division. The two judges scored the bout in favor of the Mindanaoan boxer, 115-113 improving his boxing record of 37 victories against three defeats and zero draws. "Tapales victory over his undefeated opponent demonstrates that the Filipinos are truly a force to be reckoned with in the boxing ring, capable of displaying the spirit of unrelenting competitiveness," the resolution stated. Fourteen years and eight months into his professional boxing career, Tapales has fought 40 times with 37 wins and three losses. As of May 2023, Tapales' boxing record stands at 37-3 (18 KO wins, 2 KO losses).