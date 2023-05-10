Press Release

May 10, 2023 NCMH dinosaur of all corruptions - Tulfo Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo condemned the reported widespread corruption happening inside the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH), including its contract for the food of patient which ballooned from P80 million per year, to P250 up to P300 million per year. While Tulfo is thankful for NCMH Chief Dr. Noel Reyes' swift action on some of his earlier recommendations to improve the system at NCMH, the Senator, during the Senate Committee on Health hearing yesterday, May 9, berated Reyes for tolerating said corruption. It can be recalled that Tulfo, along with his staff, visited NCMH last March 27 to personally see the condition of its facilities. "National Center for Mental Health is not the mother of all irregularities as some people think," he said. "However, NCMH is the dinosaur of all corruptions because corruption has been going on in this facility for ages. And now with the help of my colleagues in the Senate, we will make corruption here extinct, right here right now!" he added. In the previous P80 million per year contract, the raw food products were subjected to bidding and were cooked by their in-house cooks, along with dietitians inside the institution. Reyes reasoned that they moved the food procurement from goods to services to avoid the problem of food pilferage, which angered Tulfo. The Senator said that instead of subjecting people involved in stealing food to disciplinary actions, Reyes agreed to outsourcing the food which is way more expensive. In this outsourcing scheme, NCMH gave a three-year contract to the outsource provider. The first year is bidding, and the second to third year is just renewal and renegotiation. To make matters worse, Tulfo said the said contract was divided to three separate contracts for breakfast, lunch, and dinner that's why the former P80 million per year contract for food jumped by P250 million, until it reached over P300 million every year before the end of the contract. "Ito ay maliwanag na technical malversation," he said. Reyes later on admitted that there was a problem with the system and agreed to Tulfo's suggestion to stop outsourcing the food and allow in-house cooks to cook patients' meals like with the old practice to help the government save by the hundreds and millions of pesos. In said hearing, Tulfo also questioned Reyes for allegedly allowing a certain Engr. Evelyn Purino, a senior employee of NCMH, to give away lands allotted for NCMH for certain projects of some government officials. In exchange, Purino will be the contractor of the infrastructure along with her son who is purportedly an engineer at the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH). The Senator from Isabela and Davao also called out Reyes for not speaking out about Sunshine Recovery, a psychiatric center said to be owned by current NCMH officials Dr. Beverly Azucena and Dr. Alden Cuyos. Tulfo said this is strictly prohibited by law, prompting him to urge Reyes to divest their shares in Sunshine Recovery. Reyes immediately agreed to this. Reyes also agreed with Sen. Tulfo when the latter said that Azucena and Cuyos should be removed from their post and be replaced by new officials with clean name and no record of corruption. Ultimately, Tulfo said that NCMH patients do not have the ability to complain so they have have been abused for a long time. But he said that from now on, they will no longer be oppressed because they have a voice that is loud and deafening - and that is the voice of the Senate. "Panahon na para putulin ng Senado ang sungay, pangil at buntot ng lahat ng mga taong sangkot sa katiwalian sa NCMH," said he. Sa ginanap na hearing ng Senate Committee on Health kahapon, May 9, 2023, una munang pinasalamatan ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo si National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) Chief Dr. Noel Reyes dahil inaksyunan nito ang ilan sa mga recomendasyon ni Sen. Tulfo para maituwid ang mga pagkukulang at maling sistema na napuna ng senador nang siya'y dumalaw dito noong March 27, 2023. Pero pagkatapos ay agad niyang binweltahan si Reyes dahil sa mga samu't saring katiwalian na nagaganap sa NCMH. Pangunahin na rito ay ang kontrata para sa mga pagkain ng pasyente na dati ay P80 milyon kada taon, kung saan ang mga raw food products ay bini-bid at niluluto ng kanilang mga dietitian sa loob ng institusyon. Dito, sinabi ni Reyes na inilipat daw nila ang procurement nito mula goods patungong services para daw maiwasan ang problema sa food pilferage. Nagalit si Sen. Tulfo sa palusot ni Reyes dahil sa halip na ayusin ang problema sa pilferage gaya ng pag disiplina sa mga tao niya na sangkot sa pagnanakaw ng mga pagkain, ipinasa niya ito sa outsource kung saan lalong labis na napamahal ang presyo ng food supply. Sa scheme na ito, 3 years na kontrata ang ibinigay ng NCMH sa outsource provider. Ang unang taon ay bini-bid, at sa pangalawa hanggang pangatlong taon ay renewal at renegotiation na lamang. Ang masaklap pa, nakapaloob sa kontratang ito ang pagbiyak sa tatlong magkakahiwalay na kontrata para sa breakfast, lunch, at dinner kaya ang dating P80 milyon kada taon na kontrata para sa pagkain ay lumundag ng P250 milyon, hanggang sa ito ay aabot sa mahigit P300 milyon kada taon bago matapos ang contract. Ito ay maliwanag na technical malversation! Inamin ni Reyes na may problema sa sistema at nangako siyang maisaayos ang pamamalakad ng NCMH sa loob ng kanyang termino kaya kalaunan ay pumayag din siya sa suhestiyon ni Sen. Tulfo na itigil na ang pag-a-outsource na tumataga sa gobyerno by the hundreds and millions of pesos at sa halip ay ibalik na sa dating polisiya kung saan ang pagkain ay lulutuin na sa loob ng NCMH ng in-house cooks kasama ang dietitian. Sa ganitong pamamaraan ay malaki ang matitipid ng gobyerno at mapupunan ng sapat ang required kilocalorie ng mga pasyente. Kinwestiyon din ni Sen. Tulfo ang umanoy pagpapahintulot kay Engr. Evelyn Purino, isang mataas na empleyado ng NCMH, na ipamigay ang lupa ng institusyon para sa certain projects ng ilang government officials na ang kapalit ay siya ang magiging contractor ng infrastracture at kasama niya raw dito ang kanyang anak na isang engineer sa Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH). Inalmahan din ng Senador ang Sunshine Recovery, isang psychiatric center na sinasabing pagmamay-ari ng current NCMH officials na sina Dr. Beverly Azucena at Dr. Alden Cuyos dahil mahigpit itong pinagbabawal ng batas. Dahil dito, inatasan ni Sen. Tulfo si Reyes na sabihang mag-divest ang dalawa ng kanilang shares sa Sunshine Recovery. Agaran namang pumayag si Reyes dito. Sumangayon din si Reyes kay Sen. Tulfo nang sabihin nitong dapat nang tanggalin sa pwesto at palitan si Dr. Azucena at Dr. Cuyos ng bagong opisyal na malinis ang pangalan at walang bahid ng katiwalian. Sinabi ni Sen. Tulfo na ang mga pasyente sa NCMH ay walang kakayahang makapagreklamo kaya sila ay matagal nang inaabuso, pero magmula ngayon ay hindi na sila maapi dahil mayroon na silang boses na malakas at nakabibingi - at 'yan ay ang boses ng Senado. Aniya, panahon na para putulin ng Senado ang sungay, pangil at buntot ng lahat ng mga taong sangkot sa katiwalian sa NCMH.