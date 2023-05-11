Press Release

May 11, 2023 Gatchalian urges fintech users to invoke law following GCash fiasco Senator Win Gatchalian urged financial technology (fintech) users to invoke measures set in Republic Act No. 11765 or the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act and its implementing rules and regulations following an apparent foiled attempt by suspected cyber criminals to siphon off money from GCash, a popular fintech platform in the country. "Incidents like this diminish the confidence of consumers not only in using and adopting fintech in their daily transactions but also in the country's financial system in general, which could potentially impede economic growth," Gatchalian emphasized. He said enhanced consumer protection is the main objective of R.A. 11765, which the senator co-authored. The law, enacted in May last year, aims to protect consumers from financial fraudsters by empowering regulators to proactively respond and set up measures that address consumer concerns. Citing provisions from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' Circular No. 1160, Gatchalian said victims should immediately report any unauthorized transaction to their financial institution so it can investigate the incident. Pending the result of the investigation, complainants are protected as the financial institutions concerned are empowered to take necessary actions to protect the consumers' interest by providing reasonable accommodations such as a non-withdrawable provisional credit of the disputed amount and other necessary actions to protect the consumers such as but not limited to account blocking or freezing of funds. Gatchalian emphasized that GCash and other fintech platforms should proactively ensure that ordinary financial products and service consumers are sufficiently protected from hacking, fraud, and other cybercrimes. Based on reports, a considerable number of GCash clients have complained of unauthorized cash transfers from their respective accounts. This then brought anxiety and confusion to a lot of their customers, especially since the GCash app was unavailable for a while. "Kailangang siguruhin ng mga online payment services ang kaligtasan at seguridad ng pinaghirapang pera ng mga consumers para magkaroon ng kompyansa ang ating mga kababayan," Gatchalian said. Gatchalian hinimok ang mga financial consumers na gamitin ang batas kasunod ng gulo sa GCash Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mga gumagamit ng financial technology (fintech) na gamitin ang mga hakbang na itinakda sa Republic Act No. 11765 o ang Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act at ang mga implementing rules and regulation nito kasunod ng pagtatangka ng mga cyber criminal na kumuha ng pera mula sa GCash. "Nababawasan ng mga insidenteng tulad nito ang kumpiyansa ng mga consumer hindi lamang sa paggamit ng fintech sa kanilang pang-araw-araw na transaksyon kundi pati na rin sa sistema ng pananalapi ng bansa sa pangkalahatan na maaaring makahadlang sa paglago ng ekonomiya," diin ni Gatchalian. Aniya, ang pinaigting na consumer protection ang pangunahing layunin ng R.A. 11765, na inakdaan ng senador. Ang batas ay naglalayong protektahan ang mga mamimili mula sa mga manloloko sa pananalapi sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng kapangyarihan sa mga regulator na maging proactive na tumugon at mag-set up ng mga hakbang na magreresolba sa mga isyu ng mga consumers. Binanggit ng senador ang mga probisyon mula sa Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' Circular No. 1160 na dapat agad na i-report ng mga biktima ang anumang hindi awtorisadong transaksyon sa kanilang mga bangko o anumang financial institution upang agad na maimbestigahan ang insidente. Habang nakabinbin ang resulta ng pagsisiyasat, ang mga nagrereklamo ay protektado dahil ang mga institusyong pampinansyal ay binibigyang kapangyarihan na magsagawa ng mga kinakailangang aksyon upang protektahan ang interes ng mga mamimili sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng makatwirang mga regulasyon tulad ng pag-block ng account o pag-freeze ng pondo. Binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian na ang GCash at iba pang fintech platforms ay dapat na aktibong tinitiyak na ang mga ordinaryong produkto at serbisyo sa pananalapi ay sapat na protektado mula sa pag-hack, panloloko, at iba pang cybercrimes. Batay sa mga ulat, maraming mga gumagamit ng GCash ang nagreklamo ng mga hindi awtorisadong cash transfer mula sa kani-kanilang mga account na nagdulot ng pagkabalisa at pagkalito. "Kailangang siguruhin ng mga online payment services ang kaligtasan at seguridad ng pinaghirapang pera ng mga consumers para magkaroon ng kompyansa ang ating mga kababayan," Gatchalian said.