May 11, 2023 SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE LOREN LEGARDA'S MESSAGE FOR NATIONAL HERITAGE MONTH This month of May, we celebrate the National Heritage Month with the theme "Heritage: Change and Continuity." With this, we are reminded of the importance of preserving our cultural heritage as a source of identity and resilience amidst the constant changes in our society. It also acknowledges the need to adapt and innovate our traditions to keep them relevant and meaningful in the present and the future. I believe that the first step in achieving this is awareness. The recent passage of the Cultural Mapping Bill, amending Republic Act No. 10066 or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009, is very timely in our celebration of this year's National Heritage Month. This law mandates all local government units to conduct a cultural heritage mapping of their respective areas, covering all tangible and intangible, as well as natural and built heritage. This research initiative will help identify the emerging challenges in the cultural landscape brought about by the rapid digital transformation that need to be addressed. This law also includes a provision to create a Philippine Registry of Cultural Properties (PRECUP), which will be responsible in the safekeeping and management of a comprehensive database of all cultural properties in the country, including historical sites, artifacts, and cultural practice gathered from the cultural mapping activities per LGU. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Culture and the Arts, I'd like to extend the call for awareness, preservation, and promotion of our cultural heritage to each one of us. Let us all take part in participating in this occasion through simple ways like visiting historical sites, attending cultural events, and learning about our cultural traditions. We can also support local initiatives and engage in dialogues that promote cultural heritage conservation. Let us remember that the preservation of our cultural heritage is not solely the responsibility of the government or cultural institutions. Each of us has a part to play in protecting and promoting our cultural heritage. Whether we are artists, educators, community leaders, or ordinary citizens, we can all contribute to the preservation of our cultural heritage in our own ways. Cultural heritage is our source of pride and identity as Filipinos. Happy National Heritage Month to all!