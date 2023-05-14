Press Release

May 14, 2023 Majority of POGO-related crimes in PH are human trafficking cases --Gatchalian Majority of the crimes related to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) involved human trafficking cases which is an indication that organized criminal groups tied to the industry may be operating in the country, Senator Win Gatchalian said. "This is concerning and alarming and can have serious implications on the country's national security," he stressed. A letter sent by the National Bureau of Investigation to the Senator containing the summary of POGO-related cases handled by the Investigation Service shows that POGO-related crimes have totaled 113 from November 2019 to March 2023. The March 23, 2023 letter was signed by Atty. Medardo De Lemos, NBI Director. Based on the data provided by the NBI, a total of 65 or 58% of the total number of cases involved human trafficking. "Human trafficking is a heinous crime that exploits the most vulnerable in our communities and the data from the NBI shows that some POGO operators are into human trafficking too. We cannot allow such horrific crimes to happen in our country," Gatchalian emphasized. The chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, Gatchalian spearheaded an inquiry into the socio-economic benefits of maintaining POGO operations in the country following numerous reports of crime attributed to the industry. Following several public hearings, Gatchalian called for the immediate closure of POGOs in the country in a bid to help maintain peace and order and sustain economic growth. He made the call in a Chairman's Report which was later on submitted to the Office of the President. Aside from the 65 cases of human trafficking, the NBI report also shows there were 33 cases of international operations that were investigated, 7 cases of cybercrimes, 4 anti-organized and transnational crimes, 3 cases of fraud, and one case of anti-violence against women and children - all related to POGO. Karamihan ng krimen na kinasasangkutan ng POGO ay kaso ng human trafficking --Gatchalian Karamihan sa mga krimen na may kaugnayan sa Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) ay may kinalaman sa mga kaso ng human trafficking na isang indikasyon na nag-o-operate sa bansa ang mga organisadong grupong kriminal sa industriya, ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian. "Ito ay nakakabahala, nakakaalarma, at maaaring magkaroon ng malubhang implikasyon sa pambansang seguridad ng bansa," diin niya. Inilahad sa isang liham na ipinadala ng National Bureau of Investigation sa senador ang ilang POGO-related cases na hinahawakan ng Investigation Service ng ahensya. Ayon sa NBI, umabot sa 113 ang bilang ng POGO-related crimes mula Nobyembre 2019 hanggang Marso 2023. Ang naturang sulat ay ipinadala noong Marso 23, 2023 at nilagdaan ni Atty. Medardo De Lemos, NBI Director. Batay sa datos na ibinigay ng NBI, 65 ang mga kaso ng human trafficking sa 113 na POGO-related cases. "Ang human trafficking ay isang karumal-dumal na krimen na nagsasamantala sa mga tinatawag na most vulnerable sa ating mga komunidad at ang datos mula sa NBI ay nagpapakita lamang na ang ilang POGO operator ay sangkot na rin sa human trafficking. Hindi natin papayagang magpatuloy ang ganitong mga krimen sa ating bansa," diin ni Gatchalian. Bilang chairman ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means, pinangunahan ni Gatchalian ang pagdinig sa senado hinggil sa implikasyon ng POGO sa ekonomiya at seguridad ng bansa kasunod ng maraming ulat ng krimen na nauugnay sa operasyon ng POGO. Kasunod ng ilang mga pagdinig sa senado, nanawagan si Gatchalian para sa agarang pagsasara ng mga POGO sa bansa upang magkaroon ng kapayapaan at kaayusan at mapanatili ang paglago ng ekonomiya. Ito ay inilahad din ng senador sa kanyang Chairman's Report na isinumite din niya sa Malacanang. Bukod sa 65 kaso ng human trafficking, makikita rin sa ulat ng NBI na mayroong 33 kaso ng international operations na naimbestigahan, 7 kaso ng cyber crimes, 4 na anti-organized at transnational na krimen, 3 kaso ng pandaraya, at isang kaso ng anti-violence. laban sa kababaihan at mga bata - lahat ay may kaugnayan sa POGO.