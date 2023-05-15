Press Release

May 15, 2023 OFFICE OF SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

MANIFESTATION / EXPLANATION OF VOTE

Senate Bill No. 1480 - Disability Pension of Veterans Mr. President, today's approval of the measure on rationalizing the disability pension of veterans is a testament that the government has not and will never forget the sacrifices of our veterans. They have risked their own lives for us to have the freedom we all enjoy today. As a former military officer and police officer, I have witnessed their gallantry, unselfishness, and love for the country. No amount of monetary compensation can ever reward their service and dedication. However, let us not deny our heroes of the compensation and appreciation they so rightfully deserve. To show our gratitude, we should ensure that our veterans receive a pension that will be adequate for their everyday needs which include medical. The enactment into law of this bill will help them get by constantly rising prices of basic commodities and medicines. As I have mentioned numerous times, hindi matutumbasan ng kahit anong salapi ang sakripisyo ng ating mga beterano. It is my hope that through this measure, we can at least continuously honor their sacrifices which gave us peace and stability today. Thank you, Mr. President.