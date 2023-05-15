Press Release

May 15, 2023 Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada Opening Statement

Committee Hearing on Military and Uniform Personnel Pension Reform Ngayon po ay sisimulan natin ang pagtalakay at paghimay sa masalimuot na usapin ng pensyon ng ating Military and Uniformed Personnel o MUP. As far as I know, efforts to rationalize pension and retirement schemes of our uniformed personnel have been included as a priority legislation of the LEDAC as early as the 13th Congress (that is during 2004-2007). Since then, the fund requirements have ballooned immensely and now require our immediate action. While we recognize the important role and peculiar nature of work of our soldiers, policemen and women, and uniformed officers being exposed to constant risk and danger, we are also mindful of the enormous burden of the existing MUP pension system to the nation's coffers, especially to the taxpayers, as it is fully funded by the government. Now that we are in the 19th Congress, your Committee on National Defense intends to hear the side and sentiments of the economic managers and the MUP agencies, hopefully find common ground and consensus, and with your expertise and cooperation, come up with a legislation that is fair and acceptable to all. We have in our agenda this morning two proposed measures: Senate Bill No. 284 - Providing for a Unified System for Separation, Retirement and Pension of the Military and Uniformed Personnel (MUP) Services of the Republic of the Philippines, Creating the Military and Uniform Personnel Retirement Fund Authority, Providing Funds Therefor, and for other purposes (introduced by this representation); and Senate Bill No. 1421 - Strengthening the Military and Uniformed Personnel Pension System, Creating the Military and Uniformed Personnel Insurance Fund, Amending Sections 3 and 24 of Republic Act No. 8291, and for other purposes (introduced by Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla) We look forward to a productive discussion on the issues at hand.