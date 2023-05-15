Senate praises the Filipinas for historic wins, achievements

The Senate lauded the Philippine women's national football team for bringing pride and honor to the country for their recent victories in international events, and for qualifying for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The chamber adopted Senate Resolution Nos. (SRN) 62 and 61 introduced by Senators Pia Cayetano and Manuel "Lito" Lapid, during the plenary session Monday, May 15, 2023.

Voting unanimously, the Senate adopted SRN 62 commending the Philippine team, known as the Filipinas, for qualifying for the prestigious 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Philippine women's football team secured the spot following its historic win in the quarterfinals against Chinese-Taipei in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup held last January 30, 2022.

The AFC Asian Cup is an association football competition considered the second-largest continental football championship in the world, according to SRN 62.

Prior to its historic victory, the Philippine football team topped its group in the qualification round in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in September 2021 defeating Thailand and Indonesia in the group stage.

In February 2022, the Filipinas debuted in the semi-finals in a match against South Korea, the Philippines' first-ever appearance in the AFC Women's Asian Cup semi-finals.

"Through hard work, determination, and perseverance, the Filipinas were able to qualify in the Women's FIFA World Cup, bringing honor and pride to the nation and proving the undeniable talent and skills of Filipino athletes," Cayetano said.

Citing a report from FIFA, Cayetano said the Philippines earned its highest standing, ranking 49th in the world in women's football as of March 24, 2023.

Meanwhile, the chamber also adopted SRN 61 taking into consideration SRN 51, 54, 57, 62, 89, and 117, congratulating and commending the Filipinas, for winning the country's first-ever ASEAN Football Federation championship last July 17, 2022.

According to SRN 61, the Filipinas' historic win came after beating Thailand, 3-0 in a championship game at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

"The Philippine Women's National Football Team deserves the highest praise and commendation for bringing honor and recognition to the country and for serving as an inspiration to future generations of Filipino athletes," the resolution stated.