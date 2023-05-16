Press Release

May 16, 2023 Tulfo meets with PBBM to discuss PH energy situation, possible NGCP nat'l security threat Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo personally visited President Bongbong Marcos in Malacañang yesterday, May 15, to discuss the country's energy security due to the poor performance of and threats brought about by National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP). Tulfo, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Energy, also met with President Marcos Jr. to get the cooperation of different government agencies to swiftly address the issue with NGCP. NGCP, which is the country's energy grid systems operator, is 40% owned by the State Grid Corporation of China while 60 of its capital stakes is Filipino-owned. Tulfo said that Chinese ownership of NGCP poses serious national security threat considering the current conflict between China and the Philippines over the West Philippine Sea (WPS). In said meeting with the President, Tulfo proposed to return the systems operation of the country's transmission grid to the National Transmission Corporation (TransCo), a government entity, and leave its maintenance to NGCP. According to Tulfo, there is an intel report divulging that China has the capability to remotely access the country's national grid and sabotage it. In fact, Tulfo shared that all the instructions posted in NGCP plants about operations of sensitive equipment, including manuals, are written in Chinese characters, adding that there is no Filipino technician knows how to operate this. Tulfo likewise relayed to President Marcos Jr. the different violations of NGCP in its franchise contract, such as its failure to follow timely development and connectivity in the main grid of energy power in various provinces. The Senator maintained that these concerns and lapses are enough reason for the government to cancel the franchise of NGCP. Additionally, Tulfo stressed that big part of the billions of pesos being earned by NGCP is going to the shareholders and not on system development. While Chinese shareholders only owns 40% of NGCP, Tulfo said that under the shareholder's agreement, they have the power to veto or junk the board resolution of majority shareholders. "Sa madaling salita, magagawa ng Chinese shareholders ang lahat ng kanilang gusto pagdating sa pamamalakad ng NGCP. Ito ang dahilan kung bakit ngayon ay nagkakagewang-gewang ang ating energy situation," said Tulfo. President Marcos Jr., for his part, agreed to Tulfo's suggestions as long as it is for the benefit of the Filipinos. Meanwhile, due to said possible national security threat and lapses in transmission being operated by NGCP, Tulfo filed Senate Resolution (SR) No. 609 seeking to investigate the corporation. In SR No. 609, Tulfo cited reports indicating that the NGCP fails to perform its mandate to contract ancillary providers in accordance with the requirements of the Department of Energy (DOE). It can be recalled that the Luzon grid was recently placed under red and yellow alerts, with several areas reporting power outages. The prolonged power interruptions in Panay and Negros over the past weeks had been discovered to be due to inadequacies in the transmission system being operated by the NGCP. Tulfo nakipagpulong kay PBBM dahil sa isyu sa NGCP Sinadya ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo si Pangulong Bongbong Marcos sa Malacañang kahapon, May 15, para ilatag ang energy security ng bansa partikular na ang energy grid systems operator o ang National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP). Ang 40% ng ownership ng NGCP ay pag-aari ng State Grid of China at 60% ay Filipino. Ani Tulfo, "nagdudulot ito ng seryosong banta sa ating national security kung iisipin natin ang nagaganap ngayon na sigalot sa pagitan ng China at Pilipinas dahil sa West Philippine Sea." Kaya iminungkahi niya kay PBBM na ibalik sa National Transmission Corporation (TransCo), isang government entity, ang systems operation ng transmission grid ng bansa at maiiwan na lang ang maintenance sa NGCP. Sinabi ni Tulfo na may intel report na nagsasabing may kapabilidad ang China para ma-access remotely ang ating national grid at isabutahe ito. Katunayan, sa planta ng NGCP, lahat ng nakapaskil na instructions patungkol sa operations ng mga sensitibong equipment, maging ang mga manuals nito, ay nakasulat sa Chinese characters at walang Filipino technician ang nakakaintindi at nakakalam kung paano i-operate ang mga ito. Bukod pa rito, ipinarating din ni Sen. Tulfo ang samu't-saring violations ng NGCP sa kanilang franchise contract, gaya ng hindi pagsunod sa timely development and connectivity sa main grid ng mga energy power sa iba't ibang probinsya. Sinabi rin ni Sen. Tulfo na ang mga ito ay sapat nang dahilan para kanselahin ng gobyerno ang kanilang prangkisa. Dagdag pa ni Sen. Tulfo, malaking parte ng bilyon-bilyong kinikita ng NGCP ay napupunta sa mga shareholders at hindi para sa system development. Bagamat 40% lang ang hawak ng mga Chinese shareholders, sa ilalim ng kanilang shareholder's agreement, sila ang may kapangyarihang mag-veto o magbasura ng board resolution ng majority shareholders. "Sa madaling salita, magagawa ng Chinese shareholders ang lahat ng kanilang gusto pagdating sa pamamalakad ng NGCP. Ito ang dahilan kung bakit ngayon ay nagkakagewang-gewang ang ating energy situation," saad niya. Sumang-ayon naman ang pangulo sa mga suhestiyon ni Sen. Tulfo basta't ito'y para sa ikabubuti ng sambayanang Pilipino. Naghain din si Tulfo ng Senate Resolution (SR) No. 609 para paimbestigahan ang NGCP.