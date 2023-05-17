Press Release

May 17, 2023 Cayetano backs DFA's call for higher allowance, social protection benefits for diplomats Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday backed the proposal of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to increase the allowance of its active personnel and the pension of its retired diplomats, saying "living with dignity" enables them to represent the Filipinos well in the global arena and be of better service to Filipinos working abroad. In a hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises which he chairs, the senator said the government ought to honor the contribution of the country's diplomats who "sacrifice" a lot in representing the country abroad. Cayetano, who served as Foreign Affairs Secretary from 2017 to 2018, said the diplomats also play a big role in attracting foreign investors into the country. "Hindi hinihingi ng mga nag-sacrifice para sa ating bansa na kaawaan sila, whether mga na-disable sa war-torn areas. Ang hinihingi nila ay konting social justice d'un sa mga inambag nila sa lipunan," he said. The hearing, which was conducted jointly by the Committees on Foreign Relations, Ways and Means, and Finance, tackled six Senate bills filed by different senators which seek to adjust the pension and disability benefits of DFA retirees. Among the salient provisions of the bills is the granting of additional pension to retired DFA employees who have served at least 15 years in the department regardless of their rank. DFA Undersecretary Antonio Morales said many of his colleagues who retired 20 years ago - including ambassadors who reached the highest rank - only receive P20,000 as monthly pension. "They are now very senior citizens and that's barely enough to cover their maintenance medicine," he said. In addition, Morales pushed for the increase in the allowance of the DFA's active personnel abroad whom he said "face dangers as part of their job" and "barely make do with their allowances". "Napakamahal na po ng mga bilihin. Ang ating mga diplomat ay kailangan naman pong mamuhay nang may dignidad para mai-represent ang ating bansa," Morales said. Cayetano agreed, saying the current allowance diplomats receive is not enough to cover the increasing cost of living in other countries. "DFA has never asked for special treatment naman vis-a-vis when we deal with the pay scale of the whole government. But as far as allowances, we do know that if you're assigned somewhere na napakataas ng cost of living, bale wala na y'ung sweldo," he said. "In a sense para rin silang OFWs. Kung hindi maayos y'ung housing, education, pension, problema talaga 'yan," he added. He said the DFA can "attract the best and the brightest" into the agency" if they know their needs will be met during and after their service. "The better benefits for our diplomats, the better services din for our Filipinos abroad, the better chances din of finding more countries na maganda ang turing sa Pilipino at mataas ang sweldo," he emphasized. "When we send diplomats out of the country, they have to be the best version of the Filipino and the Filipina. That's why it's so important na tama y'ung allowances, tama y'ung remuneration," he said. Cayetano suportado ang panawagan ng DFA na taasan ang allowance at mga benepisyo ng mga diplomat at retiradong empleyado Sinuportahan ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules ang panukala ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) na dagdagan ang allowance ng mga kasalukuyang empleyado nito at ang pensiyon ng mga retiradong diplomat at empleyado. Pahayag ng senador, kailangan ito upang "makapamuhay sila nang may dignidad" para maikatawan nang mahusay ang mga Pilipino sa ibang bansa at mapagserbusyuhan ang mga kababayang nagtatrabaho sa ibang bansa. Sa isang pagdinig na isinagawa ng Senate Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises kung saan siya ang chairman, sinabi ni Cayetano na dapat lang na kilalanin ng gobyerno ang kontribusyon ng mga diplomat ng bansa na tulad ng mga OFW ay nagsasakripisyo rin sa ibang bansa. Sabi ni Cayetano, na nagsilbi bilang Foreign Affairs Secretary mula 2017 hanggang 2018, malaki rin ang papel ng mga diplomat at empleyado ng DFA sa pagpapapasok ng mga dayuhang mamumuhunan sa bansa. "Hindi hinihingi ng mga nag-sacrifice para sa ating bansa na kaawaan sila, whether mga na-disable sa war-torn areas. Ang hinihingi nila ay konting social justice d'un sa mga inambag nila sa lipunan," aniya. Tinalakay sa pagdinig ang anim na panukalang batas sa Senado na inihain ng magkakaibang senador na naglalayong dagdagan ang pension at disability benefit ng mga DFA retiree. Isinagawa ng GOCC Committee and hearing katuwang ang Committees on Foreign Relations, Ways and Means, and Finance. Kabilang sa mahahalagang probisyon ng mga nasabing panukalang batas ay ang pagbibigay ng karagdagang pensiyon sa mga retiradong empleyado ng DFA na nagsilbi ng hindi bababa sa 15 taon sa departamento anuman ang kanilang ranggo. Sinabi ni DFA Undersecretary Antonio Morales na marami sa kanyang mga kasamahan na nagretiro 20 taon na ang nakakaraan - kabilang ang mga ambassador na nakarating pa sa pinakamataas na ranggo - ay tumatanggap lamang ng P20,000 bilang buwanang pensiyon. "They are now very senior citizens and that's barely enough to cover their maintenance medicine," ani Morales. Dagdag pa rito, itinulak ng Undersecretary ang pagtaas ng allowance ng mga aktibong tauhan ng DFA na nasa ibang bansa na aniya ay humaharap sa panganib na bahagi ng kanilang trabaho at "pilit lang pinagkakasya ang allowance." "Napakamahal na po ng mga bilihin. Ang ating mga diplomat ay kailangan naman pong mamuhay nang may dignidad para mai-represent ang ating bansa," pahayag ni Morales. Sinang-ayunan ito ni Cayetano at sinabing ang kasalukuyang allowance na natatanggap ng mga diplomat ay hindi sapat upang matugunan ang pagtaas ng cost of living sa ibang bansa. "DFA has never asked for special treatment naman vis-a-vis when we deal with the pay scale of the whole government. But as far as allowances, we do know that if you're assigned somewhere na napakataas ng cost of living, bale wala na y'ung sweldo," aniya. "In a sense para rin silang OFWs. Kung hindi maayos y'ung housing, education, pension, problema talaga 'yan," dagdag niya. Punto pa ng senador, mas maaakit ng DFA na magtrabaho sa ahensya ang "the best and the brightest" na Pilipino kung alam nilang matutugunan ang kanilang mga pangangailangan habang nasa serbisyo sila at maging kapag tapos na ito. "The better benefits for our diplomats, the better services din for our Filipinos abroad, the better chances din of finding more countries na maganda ang turing sa Pilipino at mataas ang sweldo," ani Cayetano. "When we send diplomats out of the country, they have to be the best version of the Filipino and the Filipina. That's why it's so important na tama y'ung allowances, tama y'ung remuneration," dagdag niya.