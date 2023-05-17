Press Release

May 17, 2023 MANIFESTATION OF SUPPORT - 49 GENERAL AND FLAG OFFICERS OF THE AFP This representation wishes to place on record my support to the confirmation to the ad interim appointment of forty nine (49) General and Flag Officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) who are with us this afternoon. The AFP is enjoying high public satisfaction ratings. From the recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) reported last January of this year, the organization received an "excellent" net score of positive seventy-six (+76). This is actually even higher compared to the +67 score it got in December 2021. AFP also received one of the highest approval and trust ratings among the government agencies, as it placed second with 69% and 60%, respectively, next only to TESDA (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority). And this people's trust and confidence to the AFP is made possible by the sacrifice, hard work, dedication to duty, and patriotism of the individual members of the defense establishment, which are represented by the officers in this chamber. Hindi po tayo magsasawa sa pagsasabi ng "Maraming salamat po sa inyong serbisyo sa ating bansa." Mr. Chairman, I reiterate my support to the: 9 officers being promoted to the rank of Major General/Rear Admiral (2-star general)

8 officers promoted to the rank of Brigadier General/Commodore (1-star general)

And 32 officers promoted to the rank of Colonel/Captain. Thank you, Mr. Chairman.