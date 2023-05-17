Press Release

May 17, 2023 Gatchalian wants to simplify, extend estate tax amnesty program In response to taxpayers' clamor, Senator Win Gatchalian wants to simplify and extend for two more years the government's estate tax amnesty program to enable more taxpayers to avail of the tax reprieve. The chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, Gatchalian filed Senate Bill 2197 seeking to amend Republic Act No. 11213 or the Tax Amnesty Act, as amended by Republic Act No. 11569, to further extend the period of availment of estate tax amnesty. The House of Representatives' version of the proposed measure has been officially transmitted to the Senate on Tuesday, May 16. Specifically, Gatchalian wants to simplify the process and requirements for availing of the tax amnesty program to encourage more taxpayers to take advantage of such tax reprieve. The proposed measure, if enacted into law, would extend for 2 years or up to June 14, 2025, the period of availing of the estate tax amnesty. The current estate tax amnesty program is set to expire on June 14 this year. "Revenue collection from the amnesty program will surely increase significantly if the amendments in the proposed measure are approved. It will surely benefit our taxpayers and at the same time provide additional revenues for the government," Gatchalian emphasized. As of March 2023, the Bureau of Internal Revenue has already collected a total of P7.41 billion against a target of P6.28 billion from 133,680 taxpayers who availed of the program. The senator said he has received reports that the BIR continues to impose stringent requirements, particularly the submission of extrajudicial proof of settlement, which is burdensome to taxpayers. "The difficulties associated with having to wrangle with various government agencies to secure the necessary documentation and the prohibitive cost of having to prove eligibility at every stage of the succession process also serve as deterrents in the settlement of the estate tax," he noted. Estate tax amnesty program palawigin, pasimplehin -- Gatchalian Bilang tugon sa gusto ng mga taxpayers, nais ni Senador Win Gatchalian na pasimplehin at palawigin pa ng dalawang taon ang estate tax amnesty program ng gobyerno para mas marami pang taxpayers ang maka-avail nito. Ang chairperson ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means, si Gatchalian ay naghain ng Senate Bill 2197 na naglalayong amyendahan ang Republic Act No. 11213 o ang Tax Amnesty Act, na sinusugan ng Republic Act No. 11569, upang higit pang palawigin ang pag-avail ng estate tax amnesty. Pasado na sa Mababang Kapulungan ang bersyon nito ng naturang panukala at opisyal nang nai-transmit sa Senado kahapon, Mayo 16. Sa ilalim ng kanyang panukalang batas, nais ni Gatchalian na pasimplehin ang proseso para sa pag-avail ng tax amnesty program para mahikayat ang mas maraming taxpayers na samantalahin ang naturang tax reprieve. Kapag naisabatas ang panukala ay tatagal ng 2 pang taon o hanggang Hunyo 14, 2025 ang pag-avail ng estate tax amnesty. Nakatakda na kasing matapos ang programa sa Hunyo 14 ngayong taon. "Tiyak na tataas nang malaki ang koleksyon ng buwis mula sa amnesty program kung maaaprubahan ang mga amendment sa panukalang batas. Tiyak na pakikinabangan ito ng ating mga taxpayers at magbibigay pa ng karagdagang kita para sa gobyerno," sabi ni Gatchalian. Noong Marso 2023, ang Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) ay nakakolekta na ng kabuuang P7.41 bilyon laban sa target na P6.28 bilyon mula sa 133,680 na taxpayers na naka-avail na ng programa. Ayon sa senador, nakatanggap siya ng mga ulat na ang BIR ay patuloy na nagpapataw ng mahigpit na requirements, partikular ang pagsusumite ng extrajudicial proof of settlement, na nagpapahirap at nagdudulot lamang ng kalituhan sa taxpayers. "Ang hirap ng pakikipagbuno sa iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno upang matiyak lamang na kumpleto ang mga dokumento at ang malaking gastusin ng pagkakaroon ng eligibility sa bawat yugto ng proseso ay nagsisilbing hadlang para lang makompleto ang proseso ng pag-aayos ng estate tax," dagdag ng senador.