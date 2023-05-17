Press Release

May 17, 2023 Poe: Power firms must provide reliable electricity Sen. Grace Poe said power firms granted with a franchise and permits carry the colossal task of providing reliable electricity at all times. "Reliability is a big commitment in the provision of public service. Kailangan ay maaasahan ka ng mga tao sa lahat ng oras, whatever the circumstances are," Poe said on Wednesday's hearing of the Senate committee on energy, which tackled among others her resolution on the Panay Island power situation. "Thus, it should be the responsibility of our public service providers to ensure that proper measures are in place and upgrades are implemented to continuously improve the reliability of the system," she added. The chairperson of the Senate committee on public services pointed out that Republic Act No. 9511 grants National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) a franchise with the commitment to support safe and reliable operation of the transmission system in the Philippines. "The weight of its responsibility is heaviest being the sole operator - ang tanging inaasahan natin. Kung hindi gumagana, kung nasira, wala tayong kuryente," she said. Poe reiterated that a franchise is a privilege especially if it involves a natural monopoly given to a sole company. "Kalakip nito ang malaking responsibilidad na pagsilbihan ang publiko at sa oras na hindi ito magampanan nang maayos, maari itong bawiin. Hindi naman natin sasabihin na babawiin agad, pero bakit ilang taon na na walang audit sa performance ng NGCP?" she asked. "I would just like to remind you, we're not making a unilateral conclusion here without further studies, but RA 9511 is clear that in a franchise, we may amend, we may alter and we may repeal your franchise if it is for the common good," Poe added. Poe stressed that authorities should have acted quickly to remedy the situation to spare the people in Occidental Mindoro of the blackouts. "Meron naman palang paraan para magkaroon ng suplay ng power, provisional authority lang ang kailangan. Dapat nape-predict na ng Department of Energy ang kakulangan, paandarin ang iba, dapat matagal nang ginawa," Poe said. "Permit lang pala ang problema, dapat nagawan na ng paraan," she added. Poe said there is a need to determine the cause of the grid disturbances in Panay Island and who should be held responsible -- NGCP or local distribution utility Central Negros Electric Cooperative (CENECO). "Pangako natin sa ating mga kasimanwa doon, noong nagkaroon ng power outage na iimbestigahaan natin ang sitwasyon," she said. "Ang may-ari ng linya yung CENECO, pero ang nagmamantina dahil inaarkila nila, ay NGCP," she added. Poe also took note of the drawn-out audit of the Energy Regulatory Commission on NGCP, which began in 2019 and is still being evaluated by the commission.