Press Release

May 18, 2023 Robin Seeks Death Penalty for Law Enforcers Involved in Smuggling Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Thursday sought the death penalty for Bureau of Customs personnel, soldiers, policemen and other uniformed personnel involved in smuggling - particularly agricultural smuggling - which he said has negatively affected the livelihood of Filipino farmers. Padilla filed Senate Bill 2214, seeking to amend Section 4 of Republic Act 10845 or the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016 by imposing the death penalty if the offense is committed by such personnel. "We have to send a strong message that the large-scale agricultural smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, and cartel of agricultural products perpetrated by the officers and employees of the Bureau of Customs, are heinous and a threat to the very foundation of our society. Hence, there is a compelling reason to impose death penalty," he said in his bill. "Large-scale smuggling and other pernicious activities are threatening the lives of the people by pushing them further to the brink of poverty and putting our country in grave food insecurity. All these while our customs administration remains riddled by persistent corruption and perversity," he added. At the hearing of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, Padilla said it is painful to think of Filipinos continually being affected by a scourge especially if law enforcers are involved. "Magsasaka ang mga nahihirapan dito, kabuhayan ng mahihirap na tao. Agricultural country tayo, sinasabing agricultural country tayo pero nag-i-import tayo, di ba nakakahiya yan? Law enforcement kayo. Pinamumugaran tayo ng smuggling. Sa tingin nyo ba masaya ako na life imprisonment lang kayo (Farmers are suffering, the livelihood of poor Filipinos is suffering because of agricultural smuggling. We are an agricultural country but we are importing agricultural products. Are we not ashamed? And do you think I am satisfied with life imprisonment for those involved)?" he told BOC personnel who attended the hearing. Padilla, who earlier filed Senate Bill 2042 seeking the death penalty for security personnel involved in murder, said he plans to file a similar measure seeking the death penalty for BOC personnel who are proven involved in such smuggling. Besides, he said that unless the problem is addressed, the country cannot solve the rebellion problem. "Meron tayong paguusap sa kapayapaan para mawala ang rebelde. Paano naman mawawala ang rebelde kung pinapahirapan naman natin ang magsasaka? Para tayong naglolokohan sa bansa na ito. Kaya po sana mga mahal kong kababayan magtulong tulong tayo sa usaping ito (We are engaged in efforts to eradicate rebellion. How can we do that if we allow smuggling to torment farmers? My beloved countrymen, we must help each other in addressing this)," he said. Robin, Isinulong ang Parusang Kamatayan Para sa taga-BOC, AFP at PNP na Sangkot sa Smuggling Isinulong ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang parusang kamatayan para sa mga taga-Bureau of Customs, pulis, militar at ibang mga tagapagpatupad ng batas na sangkot sa smuggling, lalo na ang agricultural smuggling, na aniya'y nakaapekto nang masama sa kabuhayan ng mga magsasakang Pilipino. Sa pamamagitan ng kanyang Senate Bill 2214, nais ni Padilla na amyendahan ang Section 4 ng Republic Act 10845 o ang Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016, kung saan papatawan ng parusang kamatayan ang ganitong krimen. "We have to send a strong message that the large-scale agricultural smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, and cartel of agricultural products perpetrated by the officers and employees of the Bureau of Customs, are heinous and a threat to the very foundation of our society. Hence, there is a compelling reason to impose death penalty," aniya. "Large-scale smuggling and other pernicious activities are threatening the lives of the people by pushing them further to the brink of poverty and putting our country in grave food insecurity. All these while our customs administration remains riddled by persistent corruption and perversity," dagdag niya. Sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform nitong Huwebes, iginiit ni Padilla na masakit isipin na ang nakakapahamak sa mga Pilipino ay ang mga inatasang magpapatupad ng mga batas. "Magsasaka ang mga nahihirapan dito, kabuhayan ng mahihirap na tao. Agricultural country tayo, sinasabing agricultural country tayo pero nag-i-import tayo, di ba nakakahiya yan? Law enforcement kayo. Pinamumugaran tayo ng smuggling. Sa tingin nyo ba masaya ako na life imprisonment lang kayo?" aniya sa taga-BOC na dumalo sa pagdinig. Dagdag ni Padilla na naghain na siya ng Senate Bill 2042 na papataw ng parusang kamatayan sa security personnel na sangkot sa murder, balak niyang maghain ng panukalang batas na ang mga taga-BOC na mapapatunayang involved sa ganitong smuggling ay "dapat kamatayan din" ang parusa. Ipinunto ng mambabatas na kung hindi malutasan ang problemang ito, hindi matatapos ang problema ng pagkakaroon ng rebelde. "Meron tayong paguusap sa kapayapaan para mawala ang rebelde. Paano naman mawawala ang rebelde kung pinapahirapan naman natin ang magsasaka? Para tayong naglolokohan sa bansa na ito. Kaya po sana mga mahal kong kababayan magtulong tulong tayo sa usaping ito," aniya. ***** Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VE31PtRCWRg