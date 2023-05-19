Press Release

May 19, 2023 To boost tourist traffic, Jinggoy recommends a tax refund TO further boost visitor arrivals in the country, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada called for the legislation of a value-added tax (VAT) refund mechanism for foreign tourists, allowing them to get a rebate of the 12% VAT on goods they bought from the Philippines, similar to the practice of other countries. "Kung tataas ang benta ng mga locally made products, hindi lang ang mga MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) ang makikinabang dito dahil kaakibat ng paglago ng negosyo nila ay ang pagbubukas o pagbibigay ng trabaho sa ating mga kababayan," said Estrada, who is a labor advocate. The chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development has filed Senate Bill No. 2148, titled "An Act Creating a VAT Refund Mechanism for Non-Resident Tourists, adding for the purpose a new Section 112-A to the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended." Under the bill, tourists shall be eligible for a VAT refund on goods costing at least P3,000 purchased from authorized retailers in the country, within 60 days from the date of purchase. The value of goods per transaction should amount to at least P3,000 and the secretary of the Department of Finance, upon the recommendation of the secretary of the Department of Tourism and the commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, is authorized to adjust the threshold based on administrative costs of processing refunds, inflation, and other market conditions. "Many studies have pointed out the multiplier effect of tourism. Direct spending may be a predominant contributor to GDP (gross domestic product), but indirect effects are also significant, suggesting a strong linkage with the local economy and in job generation," Estrada said. Tax refund para maka-enganyo sa foreign tourists, inilatag sa Senado ni Jinggoy PARA mapadami pa ang pagdayo ng mga turista sa bansa, ipinapanukala ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ang pagbibigay ng refund para sa value-added tax (VAT) sa mga foreign tourists na bibili ng mga produkto mula sa Pilipinas na katulad ng ginagawa ng ibang bansa. "Kung tataas ang benta ng mga locally made products, hindi lang ang mga MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) ang makikinabang dito dahil kaakibat ng paglago ng negosyo nila ay ang pagbubukas o pagbibigay ng trabaho sa ating mga kababayan," sabi Estrada, na isang labor advocate. Inihain ng chairperson ng Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, ang Senate Bill No. 2148, na tatawaging "An Act Creating a VAT Refund Mechanism for Non-Resident Tourists, adding for the purpose a new Section 112-A to the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended." Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, ang mga turista ay maaaring makakuha ng VAT refund sa mga bibilhing produkto na may kabuuang halaga na aabot sa P3,000 o higit pa mula sa mga awtorisadong retailer sa bansa sa loob ng 60 araw mula sa petsa ng pagbili. Ang kalihim ng Department of Finance, sa rekomendasyon ng kalihim ng Department of Tourism at commissioner ng Bureau of Internal Revenue, ay may awtoridad na mag-adjust ng threshold batay sa mga administratibong gastos sa pagproseso ng mga refund, inflation at iba pang kondisyon sa merkado. "Maraming pag-aaral ang nagpapakita ng multiplier effect ng turismo. Bagaman ang direktang paggastos ay malaking ambag sa GDP (gross domestic product), ang mga hindi direktang epekto ay kasinghalaga rin na nagpapahiwatig ng malakas na ugnayan sa lokal na ekonomiya at paglikha ng trabaho," sabi ni Estrada.