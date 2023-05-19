Press Release

May 19, 2023 Gatchalian on Task Force review of SHS program: Address learners' employability, transition woes While the Department of Education's (DepEd) Task Force is set to review the implementation of the senior high school (SHS) program, Senator Win Gatchalian pressed the need to address challenges on learners' transition to employment or higher education. Gatchalian lamented that while a decade has passed since the enactment of the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10533) or the K to 12 Law, the K to 12 program has failed to deliver on its promise to make its graduates employable or college-ready. Graduates of the Technical-Vocational-Track (TVL), for instance, are left at a dead end because they do not receive certifications after graduating, which could have boosted their chances of being employed. TVL graduates are instead left on their own to take certifications. The certification rate for the 473,911 TVL graduates for School Year 2020-2021 was only 6.8%. Out of the 32,965 who took the national certification for that school year, however, 31,993 or 97.1% passed the national certification. Since the cost of getting a National Certificate (NC) I or NC II is a bottleneck for TVL graduates, Gatchalian is proposing that the government shoulder the cost of certifying these TVL graduates. Gatchalian added that the DepEd, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) should work more closely to ensure the smooth transition of senior high school graduates. A tracer study by the DepEd revealed that top issues encountered by senior high school graduates who pursued higher education include difficulty and non-crediting of subjects. While some colleges and universities implement bridging programs, they entail additional costs for learners and their families, Gatchalian flagged. He also pointed out that the implementation of bridging programs is uneven because not all higher education institutions offer them. To address employability woes of the senior high school program, Gatchalian has filed the Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No. 2022), which seeks to strengthen the linkages and collaboration among the DepEd, local government units, academic communities, and industry partners. Kahandaan ng senior high school graduates sa kolehiyo at trabaho pinatututukan ni Gatchalian Habang nakatakda ang Department of Education (DepEd) na repasuhin ang pagpapatupad ng senior high school (SHS) program, binigyang diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pangangailangang tutukan ang kahandaan ng mga graduates sa trabaho o sa kolehiyo. Nababahala si Gatchalian na bagama't isang dekada na ang lumipas simula ng isabatas ang Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10533) o ang K to 12 Law, bigo ang programa na tuparin ang pangako nitong ihanda ang mga graduates sa trabaho o sa kolehiyo. Ang mga graduate ng Technical-Vocational-Track (TVL) strand, halimbawa, ay hindi nakakatanggap ng certification matapos ang kanilang graduation na magbibigay sana sa kanila ng mas mataas na tsansang makapasok sa trabaho. Pinuna ni Gatchalian na 6.8% lamang ang certification rate sa 473,911 TVL graduates para sa School Year 2020-2021. Sa kabilang banda, sa 32,965 na kumuha ng national certification para sa school year na iyon, 31,993 o 97.1% ang pumasa. Dahil maituturing na sagabal para sa mga senior high school graduates ang gastos sa pagkuha ng National Certificate (NC) I o II, iminumungkahi ni Gatchalian na sagutin na lang ng gobyerno ang certification ng mga senior high school graduates. Dagdag pa ng senador, kailangan ng ugnayan sa pagitan ng DepEd, Commission on Higher Education (CHED), at Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) upang matiyak ang mas maayos na transition ng mga senior high school graduates. Ayon sa isang tracer study ng DepEd, kabilang sa mga isyung kinakaharap ng mga senior high school graduates na nagpatuloy sa kolehiyo ang hirap ng mga subjects at hindi pag-credit sa mga ito. Bagama't nagpapatupad ang ibang pamantasan ng bridging programs, nagiging dagdag na gastos ito para sa mga mag-aaral at kanilang mga pamilya, sabi ni Gatchalian. Isa pa, hindi rin lahat ng pamantasan at kolehiyo ang nagpapatupad ng bridging program. Upang tugunan ang mga hamon sa senior high school program, inihain ni Gatchalian ang Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No. 2022) na layong patatagin ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng DepEd, local government units, nga paaralan, at mga katuwang sa industriya.