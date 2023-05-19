Press Release

May 19, 2023 Robin Bill Tightens Screws vs Illegal Recruitment Syndicates To protect overseas Filipino workers from illegal recruitment and human trafficking, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla has filed Senate Bill 2216 aiming to tighten the screws against illegal recruitment syndicates. Padilla's bill seeks to amend Art. 38 (b) of Presidential Decree 442 (Labor Code of the Philippines) and Section 6 of RA 8042, the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995. In his bill, Padilla sought to define illegal recruitment committed by a syndicate if two - instead of the current three - persons conspire to carry out the crime. "The current definition of illegal recruitment fails to capture the severity of the crime when committed by syndicates and on a large scale. The proposed amendments expand the definition to include illegal recruitment committed by a group of two or more persons conspiring and/or confederating with one another in carrying out any unlawful or illegal transaction, enterprise or scheme, instead of the original stringent three-person requirement," he said in his bill. Should the bill become law, he said, it would represent a significant step towards safer, fairer and more ethical recruitment practices by protecting Filipino workers against illegal recruitment. Padilla hopes the passage of the bill will "help strengthen the protection of Filipino workers, prevent economic sabotage, and promote the country's economic development." "It affirms our unwavering commitment to safeguard the rights and welfare of our workers, making our legal frameworks adapt and respond to the changing landscape of labor migration," he said. Bill ni Robin, Hihigpitan ang Batas vs Illegal Recruitment Syndicates Upang protektahan ang mga overseas Filipino workers sa illegal recruitment at human trafficking, ihinain ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang Senate Bill 2216 para tiyaking mas mahigpit ang batas laban sa mga sindikatong sangkot sa gawaing ito. Layon ng panukalang batas na amyendahan ang Art. 38 (b) ng Presidential Decree 442 (Labor Code of the Philippines) at Section 6 ng Republic Act 8042, ang Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995. Sa kanyang panukalang batas, iginiit ni Padilla na pasok na sa "illegal recruitment committed by a syndicate" kung dalawang tao - sa halip ng kasalukuyang tatlo - ang nagkuntsabahan para gawin ang krimeng ito. "The current definition of illegal recruitment fails to capture the severity of the crime when committed by syndicates and on a large scale. The proposed amendments expand the definition to include illegal recruitment committed by a group of two or more persons conspiring and/or confederating with one another in carrying out any unlawful or illegal transaction, enterprise or scheme, instead of the original stringent three-person requirement," ani Padilla sa panukalang batas niya. Aniya, kung maging batas ang kanyang panukala, magiging mas ligtas at patas ang pagre-recruit ng mga Pilipino para sa trabaho sa ibayong dagat. Umaasa si Padilla na sa pagpasa ng panukalang batas, mapapalakas ang proteksyon sa manggagawang Pilipino, mapipigilan ang economic sabotage, at maisusulong ang economic development ng bansa. "It affirms our unwavering commitment to safeguard the rights and welfare of our workers, making our legal frameworks adapt and respond to the changing landscape of labor migration," aniya.