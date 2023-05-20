Press Release

May 20, 2023 Robin Bill Seeks Additional Shariah Courts Nationwide In order to ensure Muslim Filipinos can avail of accessible, equitable and speedy justice, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla has filed Senate Bill 2215 seeking to establish additional Shariah Judicial Districts, stations for the district courts, and circuit courts in the country. Padilla's bill proposed amendments to Presidential Decree 1083, citing the 1987 Constitution's provision that the State shall recognize, respect and protect the rights of indigenous cultural communities to preserve and develop their cultures, traditions and institutions. "This is to ensure that our Muslim brothers and sisters across the archipelago will have better access to the specialized knowledge and expertise of Shari'a judges, promoting fair and equal treatment of Muslims under the law, regardless of their geographic location," he said. Padilla's bill adds three Shari'a districts - the sixth district for Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Camiguin, Cagayan de Oro City and provinces in Regions XI and XIII; the seventh for provinces within Regions VI, VII, VIII and Mimaropa; and the eighth for provinces within Metro Manila, Cordillera, and Regions I, II, III, IV-A, and V - to the existing five in Sulu; Tawi-Tawi; Basilan, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga del Sur and Dipolog, Pagadian and Zamboanga Cities; Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Iligan and Marawi Cities; and Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Cotabato City. Also, the bill provides that the permanent stations for the three new districts will be in Davao City (sixth district); Cebu City (seventh district); and Manila City (eighth district). The existing permanent stations are in Jolo, Sulu; Bongao, Tawi-Tawi; Zamboanga City; Marawi City; and Cotabato City. Meanwhile, additional Shari'a Circuit Courts shall be established in the following areas: * Five in and for Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Camiguin, Cagayan de Oro City and provinces in Regions XI and XIII; * Two in and for provinces within Regions VI, VII, VIII and Mimaropa; * Four in and for provinces within Metro Manila, Cordillera, and Regions I, II, III, IV-A, and V. Bill ni Robin, Dadagdagan ang Shariah Courts sa Pilipinas Upang tiyakin na makakamtan ang mabilis na hustisya pr/ara sa Pilipinong Muslim, naghain si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ng Senate Bill 2215 para dagdagan ang mga Shariah Judicial District, district court stations, at circuit courts sa bansa. Aamyendahan ng panukalang batas ang Presidential Decree 1083, base sa pagtiyak ng 1987 Constitution sa pagrespeto at pagprotekta sa karapatan ng mga indigenous cultural communities para pag-ingatan ang kanilang kultura, tradisyon at institusyon. "This is to ensure that our Muslim brothers and sisters across the archipelago will have better access to the specialized knowledge and expertise of Shari'a judges, promoting fair and equal treatment of Muslims under the law, regardless of their geographic location," ani Padilla. Sa ilalim ng SB 2215, magkakaroon ng tatlong dagdag na Shari'a districts - ang sixth district para sa Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Camiguin, Cagayan de Oro City at probinsya sa Regions XI and XIII; ang seventh district para sa probinsya sa Regions VI, VII, VIII at Mimaropa; at ang eighth district para sa probinsya sa Metro Manila, Cordillera, at Regions I, II, III, IV-A, and V. Bukod ito sa limang umiiral na distrito sa Sulu; Tawi-Tawi; Basilan, Zamboanga del Norte at Zamboanga del Sur at Dipolog, Pagadian and Zamboanga Cities; Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur at Iligan at Marawi Cities; at Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat at Cotabato City. Ayon din sa panukalang batas, magkakaroon ng permanent stations para sa tatlong bagong distrito sa Davao City (sixth district); Cebu City (seventh district); at Manila City (eighth district). Ang mga umiiral na permanent stations ay sa Jolo, Sulu; Bongao, Tawi-Tawi; Zamboanga City; Marawi City; at Cotabato City. Samantala, magkakaroon ng dagdag na Shari'a Circuit Courts sa: * Lima para sa Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Camiguin, Cagayan de Oro City at probinsya sa Regions XI and XIII; * Dalawa para sa probinsya sa Regions VI, VII, VIII at Mimaropa; * Apat para sa probinsya sa Metro Manila, Cordillera, at Regions I, II, III, IV-A, at V.