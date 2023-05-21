Press Release

May 21, 2023 Gatchalian expresses dismay over delayed NGCP projects for which charges are being collected Senator Win Gatchalian expressed dismay over the National Grid Corporation of the Philippine's (NGCP) delay in implementing 16 transmission projects considered to be Energy Projects of National Significance (EPNS). He said out of the 16 EPNS, only 6 have reached completion, representing about 37.5% completion rate as of March 2023 while the NGCP has already been collecting for these delayed projects. According to him, NGCP's failure to complete such projects on time is causing significant delays in the development and operation of generation facilities which in turn affect the total electric power supply in the country. Implementation of EPNS projects had been delayed by an average of 3 years while those not yet completed are delayed by about 5 years already. "Ang masama dito, nangongolekta na sa atin at nagbabayad na tayo ng pera sa mga proyektong hindi pa natin nakikita," said Gatchalian, who filed proposed Senate Resolution 616. The vice chairperson of the Committee on Energy is seeking an inquiry into the considerable delay in the completion of the NGCP's transmission projects in a bid to ensure a reliable and continuous electric power supply in the country. The senator further revealed that out of 168 projects under the Transmission Development Plan, excluding 56 projects that are in the pre-construction stage, only 30 projects have been completed while 138 projects are delayed. "The delay causes a multi-layered impact. When we talk about attracting investments into the country, the power supply is a fundamental consideration. How can we attract investors if we don't have adequate supply and if it's too costly?" Gatchalian said. The senator cited as an example the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project which, once completed, will enable the country to have one grid. The project, with a full transfer capacity of 450 megawatts (MW), was originally scheduled to commence operation in December 2020. Also, the Cebu-Negros-Panay 230 kilovolts (kV) Backbone Stage 3 Project, originally set for completion in December 2020, would increase transfer capacity from 200 MW to 800 MW. Further, the Hermosa-San Jose 500 kV Transmission Line Project, originally set for completion in 2019, would ease congestion in the Bataan Corridor with its capacity to accommodate 4,700 MW. "As the sole backbone for the transmission of electricity throughout the country, the NGCP is duty bound in ensuring that it is able to adequately serve generation companies, distribution utilities, and suppliers requiring transmission and ancillary services through transmission system," said Gatchalian. Gatchalian dismayado sa NGCP: naantala na nga ang mga proyekto, pinagbabayad pa ang taong bayan Nagpahayag ng pagkadismaya si Senador Win Gatchalian sa National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) dahil sa pagkaantala ng 16 transmission projects nito na itinuturing na Energy Projects of National Significance (EPNS). Sa 16 na EPNS, aniya, anim lang ang natapos na kumakatawan sa humigit-kumulang 37.5% completion rate noong Marso 2023, habang ang NGCP ay kumukolekta na para sa mga naantalang proyektong ito. Ayon sa kanya, ang pagkabigo ng NGCP na matapos ang mga naturang proyekto sa takdang oras ay nagdudulot ng malaking pagkaantala sa pagbuo at operasyon ng mga generation facility na nakakaapekto naman sa kabuuang suplay ng kuryente sa bansa. Ang pagpapatupad ng mga proyekto ng EPNS ay naantala ng may 3 taon habang ang mga hindi pa natatapos ay naantala ng humigit-kumulang 5 taon na. "Ang masama dito, nangongolekta na sa atin at nagbabayad na tayo ng pera sa mga proyektong hindi pa natin nakikita," diin ni Gatchalian, na naghain ng Proposed Senate Resolution 616. Nais ng vice chairperson ng Committee on Energy na imbestigahan ang malaking pagkaantala sa pagkumpleto ng mga transmission projects ng NGCP upang matiyak ang maaasahan at tuluy-tuloy na suplay ng kuryente sa bansa. Ibinunyag pa ng senador na sa 168 na proyekto sa ilalim ng Transmission Development Plan, hindi kasama ang 56 na proyekto na nasa pre-construction stage, 30 na proyekto pa lamang ang natapos habang 138 na proyekto ang naantala. "Ang pagkaantala ay nagdudulot ng patong-patong na epekto. Kapag pinag-usapan ang pag-akit ng mga mamumuhunan sa bansa, ang suplay ng kuryente ang isang pangunahing konsiderasyon. Paano tayo makakahikayat ng mga mamumuhunan kung wala tayong sapat na suplay ng kuryente at mataas ang presyo nito?" ani Gatchalian. Inihalimbawa ni Gatchalian ang Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project na magbibigay-daan sa bansa na magkaroon ng isang grid, oras na makumpleto ito. Ang proyekto, na may full transfer capacity na 450 megawatts (MW), ay nakatakda sanang mag-operate noong Disyembre 2020. Gayundin, ang Cebu-Negros-Panay 230 kilovolts (kV) Backbone Stage 3 Project, na inaasahang mag-umpisa sana noong Disyembre 2020, ay magtataas ng transfer capacity sa 800 MW mula 200 MW. Dagdag pa rito, ang Hermosa-San Jose 500 kV Transmission Line Project, na unang itinakdang makumpleto noong 2019, ay magpapagaan sa pagsisikip ng Bataan Corridor na may kapasidad na 4700 MW. "Bilang nag-iisang backbone para sa paghahatid ng kuryente sa buong bansa, ang NGCP ay may mandatong tiyakin na nakakapaglingkod ito nang maayos sa mga generation company, distribution utilities, at mga supplier na nangangailangan ng transmission at ancillary services sa pamamagitan ng transmission system," sabi ni Gatchalian.