Press Release

May 22, 2023 Cayetano applauds Pinoy creativity as Taguig City hosts world's biggest street art festival Senator Alan Peter "Compañero" S. Cayetano applauded the talent of forty Filipino street artists as "world class" in their showcase of street art, graffiti, and murals at the 'Meeting of Styles' festival that the City of Taguig hosted over the weekend, May 19-21, 2023. Acclaimed as the world's biggest street art festival, the 'Meeting of Styles' festival was held along Laguna Lakeshore, where the artists repurposed container vans -- that were previously used as COVID-19 quarantine facilities -- as their new canvas. "World class talaga ang mga Pinoy! Even y'ung mga visiting artists natin ay natutuwa sa creativity nating mga Pinoy," the senator lauded in a Facebook Live as he joined his wife, City of Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano in the art festival. He added, "It actually doesn't take much. Hindi kinakailangan ng milyong pera, ang kailangan po ay puso talaga, pag-ibig sa Diyos, sa kapwa, and of course, talent!" The forty (40) Filipino artists who joined the artfest come from Taguig and different parts of the Philippines. Ten (10) other international artists also joined the festival and helped spruce up the quarantine facility area with colors. In a conversation with Trip, one of the street artists in the event, Cayetano talked about how graffiti, street art, and murals are now emerging as distinct and full-fledged art forms as they become more visible in different cities around the country. "Now everyone is seeing the beauty of it [street art] and its expression. The world is your canvas for the right messages and expression for the community," the senator said to Trip. In the same video, City of Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano said the city government is looking forward to involving the Department of Education (DepEd) in exposing the youth to the arts. "We want to start young. Mas bata pa sila at ma-expose pa sila sa art, mas mabuti," the mayor said. Mayor Lani also commended the DepEd officials from Taguig-Pateros, who were present in the event, for their support in involving the youth with the arts. "We are happy that the DepEd of Taguig and Pateros are onboard when it comes to the art. Naiintindaihan nila 'yung importance of arts sa pag-complement sa academic side naman ng kaalaman ng isang bata," she said. Other city officials who participated and showed support in the event were Taguig-Pateros Representative Ricardo "Ading" Cruz, City of Taguig Vice Mayor Arvin Alit, District 1 and 2 Councilors, DepEd OIC SDS Dr. Cynthia Ayles and Assistant SDS Quinn Norman Arrezza, DepEd Art Teachers, and Sangguniang Kabataan officials in Taguig. Cayetano, pinuri ang pagkamalikhain ng Pinoy sa pag-host ng Taguig sa pinakamalaking street art festival sa mundo Pinuri ni Senador Alan Peter "Compañero" S. Cayetano ang talento ng apatnapung Filipino street artists bilang "world class" sa kanilang showcase ng street art, graffiti, at mural sa 'Meeting of Styles' festival na idinaos ng Lungsod ng Taguig nitong weekend, May 19-21, 2023. Ang 'Meeting of Styles' festival, na kinilala bilang pinakamalaking street art festival sa buong mundo, ay ginanap sa kahabaan ng Laguna Lakeshore, kung saan muling ginamit ng mga artist ang mga container van -- na dating ginamit bilang COVID-19 quarantine facility -- bilang kanilang bagong canvas. "World class talaga ang mga Pinoy! Even y'ung mga visiting artists natin ay natutuwa sa creativity nating mga Pinoy," wika ng senador sa isang Facebook Live kasama ang kanyang asawang si City of Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano sa art festival. "It actually doesn't take much. Hindi kinakailangan ng milyong pera, ang kailangan po ay puso talaga, pag-ibig sa Diyos, sa kapwa, and of course, talent!" dagdag niya. Ang apatnapung (40) Filipino artists na sumali sa art fest ay nagmula sa Taguig at iba't ibang bahagi ng Pilipinas. Sumali din ang sampung (10) international artists sa art festival at tumulong na bigyang ganda at kulay ang quarantine facility. Sa pakikipag-usap sa street artist na si Trip, binanggit ni Cayetano kung paano kinikilala ngayon ang graffiti, street art, at mural bilang natatangi at ganap na art form sa iba't ibang lungsod sa buong bansa. "Now everyone is seeing the beauty of it [street art] and its expression. The world is your canvas for the right messages and expression for the community," sabi ng senador kay Trip. Sa video, sinabi rin ni City of Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano na inaabangan ng kanilang city government na makipagtulungan kasama ang Department of Education (DepEd) sa pagpapalawak ng karanasan ng kabataan sa sining. "We want to start young. Mas bata pa sila at ma-expose pa sila sa art, mas mabuti," sabi ng mayor. Pinuri din ni Mayor Lani ang DepEd officials mula sa Taguig-Pateros na lumahok din sa event at sumuporta na ilapit ang kabataan sa sining. "We are happy that the DepEd of Taguig and Pateros are on board when it comes to art. Naiintindihan nila 'yung importance of arts sa pag-complement sa academic side naman ng kaalaman ng isang bata," wika ni Mayor Lani. Lumahok at nagpakita rin ng suporta ang ilang opisyal ng Lungsod ng Taguig tulad nina Taguig-Pateros Rep. Ricardo "Ading" Cruz, City of Taguig Vice Mayor Arvin Alit, District 1 and 2 Councilors, DepEd OIC SDS Dr. Cynthia Ayles at Assistant SDS Quinn Norman Arrezza, DepEd Art Teachers, at Sangguniang Kabataan officials ng Taguig.