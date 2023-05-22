Press Release

May 22, 2023 Cayetano: E-governance can be a game-changer for the Philippines Senator Alan Peter Cayetano fully believes e-governance can be a "game-changer" in the Philippines but said both the public and private sectors should work hard together to implement it fully in the country. "We must see e-governance as a blessing to our country because it makes government services more efficient, less prone to corruption, and more inclusive," Cayetano said ahead of a committee hearing on Monday (May 22, 2023) of the Committee on Science and Technology which he heads. "But we must truly want to have e-governance if it is to become reality. We must demand it from government," he added. Cayetano said Monday's committee hearing will pursue the issue of how to modernize the country's digital infrastructure "to ensure that all Filipinos have access to affordable, quality, secure, and up-to-date information and communication technologies." This includes how the government and the private sector can work together to make sure there is reliable and affordable broadband internet service for everyone and that internet-enabled devices are made available at affordable prices. According to Cayetano, accessible and affordable internet will go a long way in leveling the playing field especially for Filipinos living in remote areas since information will be made available to them. Having said that though, Cayetano adds that there is still much work to be done in terms of easy internet access and availability but this challenge will definitely be taken on and pursued by the committee. Cayetano said there is also a need to create computer and mobile applications and online content that are "designed to enable and encourage participation, interaction, and development." Citing the often long and frustrating process of accessing government services and even financial assistance, Cayetano said the people want a simpler and more convenient way to connect with the government. "Achieving accessible and affordable access to internet service and information and communication technologies is a matter of social and economic justice. But we must also," he said. Cayetano said he believes e-governance can be a "game-changer" because it not only speeds up services but removes many avenues of corruption. "E-governance will not be a slow evolution but a quantum leap -- from slow and corruption-riddled to fast and clean processes. It will eliminate possibilities of corruption in the government's provision of services," he said. Acknowledging the big challenges that lie ahead, Cayetano nevertheless said pursuing e-governance will redound to the benefit of Filipinos for generations to come as services become more accessible, improving the lives of the people around the country. Cayetano: Game-changer ang e-governance para sa Pilipinas Buo ang paniniwala ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano na ang e-governance ay maaaring maging "game-changer" sa Pilipinas ngunit sinabi nitong dapat magtulungan ang publiko at pribadong sektor upang ganap itong maipatupad sa bansa. "We must see e-governance as a blessing to our country because it makes government services more efficient, less prone to corruption, and more inclusive," sabi ni Cayetano bago ang pagdinig ng komite ngayong Lunes (Mayo 22, 2023) ng Committee on Science and Technology na pinamumunuan niya. "But we must truly want to have e-governance if it is to become reality. We must demand it from government," dagdag niya.. Sinabi ni Cayetano na sa pagdinig ng komite ngayong Lunes, itutulak ang usapin ng pag-modernize ng digital infrastructure ng bansa "to ensure that all Filipinos have access to affordable, quality, secure, and up-to-date information and communication technologies." Kabilang dito aniya ay kung paano magtutulungan ang gobyerno at pribadong sektor upang matiyak na mayroong maaasahan at abot-kayang broadband internet service para sa lahat, at ang mga device na may internet-enabled ay mabibili sa abot-kayang presyo. Ayon kay Cayetano, malaki ang maitutulong ng accessible at abot-kayang internet sa pag-"level up" ng playing field lalo na para sa mga Pilipinong naninirahan sa malalayong lugar. Dagdag pa ni Cayetano, marami pa ring kailangang gawin para mabigyan ng madaling pag-access sa internet ang publiko, ngunit ang hamon na ito ay tiyak na haharapin at ituloy ng komite. Sinabi ni Cayetano na kailangan ding lumikha ng mga computer at mobile application at online content na idinisenyo upang hikayatin ang pakikilahok, pakikipag-ugnayan, at pag-unlad ng mga Pilipino. Binanggit din niya ang madalas na mahaba at nakakadismayang proseso ng pag-access sa mga serbisyo ng gobyerno at maging ng tulong pinansyal, at sinabing nais ng mga tao ang isang mas simple at mas maginhawang paraan upang kumonekta sa gobyerno. "Achieving accessible and affordable access to internet service and information and communication technologies is a matter of social and economic justice," sabi niya. Naniniwala si Cayetano na ang e-governance ay maaaring maging "game-changer" dahil hindi lamang nito pinapabilis ang mga serbisyo ngunit inaalis ang maraming paraan ng katiwalian. "E-governance will not be a slow evolution but a quantum leap -- from slow and corruption-riddled to fast and clean processes. It will eliminate possibilities of corruption in the government's provision of services," aniya. Sinabi ni Cayetano na gayong malalaki ang mga hamon, ang pagtulak sa e-governance ay makabubuti sa bayan at sa mga susunod na henerasyon dahil ang mga serbisyo ay nagiging mas accessible at magpapabuti sa buhay ng mga tao sa buong bansa.