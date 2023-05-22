Press Release

May 22, 2023 Robin Resolution Pushes Improved Preservation of Cultural Properties After Manila Central Post Office Fire Citing the need to improve preservation and protection measures for the country's cultural properties, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Monday pushed for a Senate inquiry into the fire that razed the Manila Central Post Office Sunday night. Padilla filed Senate Resolution 627 directing the appropriate Senate committee to handle the probe, "with the aim of revisiting and strengthening policies for the preservation and protection of cultural properties against fire and other hazards." "This recent incident underscores the vulnerability of our national cultural heritage to fire and other hazards and highlights the urgent need to revisit and assess the effectiveness of existing preservation and protection measures," he said in his resolution. "It is of public interest to provide policies that will prevent or mitigate the effect of fire and other hazards to protect and preserve our national cultural heritage," he added. In his resolution, Padilla said the Manila Central Post Office Building is an iconic neo-classical building designed in 1926 by American architects Ralph Doane and Tomas Mapua, and Filipino architect Juan Marcos de Guzman Arellano. For almost a century, he noted the Post Office building was known as the grandest building of its time and is currently known as one of the dominating landmarks in Metro Manila. Also, Padilla pointed out that in 2018, the Manila Post Office building was declared an "important cultural property." "The Manila Central Post Office is a tangible representation of the nation's culture and history, and its damage is a blow to the country's cultural heritage," he said. Resolusyon ni Robin, Tinulak ang Mas Mainam na Pag-Ingat sa Cultural Properties Matapos Masunog ang Manila Post Office Itinulak ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang mas mainam na paraan para sa pag-ingat ng mga cultural properties, matapos masunog ang Manila Central Post Office Linggo ng gabi. Naghain si Padilla ng Senate Resolution 627 na nanawagan ng imbestigasyon ng Senado para palakasin ang polisiya sa pagprotekta ng cultural properties mula sa sunog at ibang sakuna. "This recent incident underscores the vulnerability of our national cultural heritage to fire and other hazards and highlights the urgent need to revisit and assess the effectiveness of existing preservation and protection measures," aniya. "It is of public interest to provide policies that will prevent or mitigate the effect of fire and other hazards to protect and preserve our national cultural heritage," dagdag ni Padilla. Sa kanyang resolusyon, ipinunto ni Padilla na ang Manila Central Post Office Building ay isang "iconic neo-classical building" na dinisenyo noong 1926 ng mga Amerikanong arkitektong sina Ralph Doane and Tomas Mapua, at Pilipinong arkitektong si Juan Marcos de Guzman Arellano. Aniya, sa halos 100 taon, ang Post Office building ay kilala bilang "grandest building" at isa sa mga "dominating landmarks" sa Metro Manila. Dagdag niya, ang Manila Post Office building ay dineklara noong 2018 bilang "important cultural property." "The Manila Central Post Office is a tangible representation of the nation's culture and history, and its damage is a blow to the country's cultural heritage," aniya.