Press Release

May 22, 2023 Robin's Bill for National Hijab Day Gets Senate Nod on Third Reading With a vote of 21-0-0, the Senate on Monday approved on third and final reading a bill authored and sponsored by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla, declaring Feb. 1 as the National Day of Awareness on the Hijab and other Traditional Garments and Attire. Padilla thanked his colleagues for their support for Senate Bill 1410, which he said will go a long way in promoting understanding among cultures, traditions, and faiths. "Napaka espesyal po ng araw na ito hindi lamang po para sa ating mga kapatid na Muslim kung hindi para sa lahat ng Pilipinong naghahangad ng mas malalim na pag-unawa sa pagkakaiba ng kultura, tradisyon, at pananampalataya (This is a special day not only for our Muslim brethren but also for all Filipinos who hope for a deeper understanding among cultures, traditions and faiths)," he said after the vote. "Sa ating paghahangad ng isang lipunang walang diskriminasyon, napakahalagang kilalanin at harapin - hindi takasan at iwasan - ang mga partikular na hamon na kinakaharap ng isang komunidad (In our efforts towards a society where there is no discrimination, it is important to face and not escape the challenges that face our community)," he added. For his part, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri congratulated Padilla, saying this "is your first measure as senator." Senate Bill 1410 was prepared by the Senate Committees on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs chaired by Padilla; and Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality. It upholds the voluntary exercise of religious profession and worship, free from coercion or discrimination. "To promote diversity, awareness and tolerance of religious and cultural beliefs expressed through the wearing of indigenous clothing, head garments and coverings, such as but not limited to hijab, sinulog and tapis. Feb. 1st is hereby declared as the 'National Day for Awareness on the Hijab and Other Traditional Garments and Attire,'" the bill said. However, the bill also makes it clear that there is no requirement to wear or not to wear a particular attire, garment or clothing. Senate Bill 1410 is a substitute for Senate Bill 1272, which Padilla filed to declare Feb. 1 as National Hijab Day "to recognize the millions of Muslim women around the world, and in the Philippines especially, who choose to wear the hijab and embody a life of modesty. It likewise aims to foster cultural understanding and inclusivity in our country." In filing the bill, Padilla stressed the need to end discrimination especially against Muslim women through "awareness, education and empowerment." Also, he noted his bill aims to counter the "colonial mentality" where the hijab symbolizes the oppression of women. Panukalang Batas ni Robin Para sa National Hijab Day, Inaprubahan sa Ikatlong Pagbasa Sa botong 21-0-0, inaprubahan sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa nitong Lunes ang panukalang batas kung saan may-akda at sponsor si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla, na nagdedeklara ng Pebrero 1 bilang National Day of Awareness on the Hijab and other Traditional Garments and Attire. Pinasalamatan ni Padilla ang kapwa niyang senador para sa kanilang suporta para sa Senate Bill 1410, na aniya'y susulong sa pagkakaunawaan sa pagkakaiba ng kultura, tradisyon at pananampalataya. "Napaka espesyal po ng araw na ito hindi lamang po para sa ating mga kapatid na Muslim kung hindi para sa lahat ng Pilipinong naghahangad ng mas malalim na pag-unawa sa pagkakaiba ng kultura, tradisyon, at pananampalataya," aniya matapos ang pagboto. "Sa ating paghahangad ng isang lipunang walang diskriminasyon, napakahalagang kilalanin at harapin - hindi takasan at iwasan - ang mga partikular na hamon na kinakaharap ng isang komunidad," dagdag ng mambabatas. Binati ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri si Padilla sa pagpasa ng kanyang "first measure as senator." Ang Senate Bill 1410 ay ihinanda ng Senate Committees on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs kung saan tagapangulo si Padilla; at ang Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality. Layunin ng panukalang batas na itaguyod ang pagpapahayag ng pananampalataya na walang diskriminasyon. "To promote diversity, awareness and tolerance of religious and cultural beliefs expressed through the wearing of indigenous clothing, head garments and coverings, such as but not limited to hijab, sinulog and tapis. Feb. 1st is hereby declared as the 'National Day for Awareness on the Hijab and Other Traditional Garments and Attire,'" ayon sa panukalang batas. Nilinaw rin sa panukalang batas na hindi pinupwersa ang pagsuot o hindi pagsuot ng kasuotan. Ang Senate Bill 1410 ay kapalit ng Senate Bill 1272, na ihinain ni Padilla para ideklara ang Pebrero 1 bilang National Hijab Day para kilalanin ang milyon-milyong Pilipinang Muslim na nais isuot ang hijab; at para na rin isulong ang "cultural understanding and inclusivity." Sa paghain ng Senate Bill 1272, ipinunto ni Padilla na dapat nang tuldukan ang diskriminasyon lalo na laban sa kababaihang Muslim sa pamamagitan ng "awareness, education and empowerment." Dagdag niya, hangad ng panukalang batas na kontrahin ang "colonial mentality" kung saan nagiging simbolo ng pag-aapi sa kababaihan ang hijab.