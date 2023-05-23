Press Release

May 23, 2023 Villar glad to know farming is part of PNPA's preparation for cops Teaching police cadets farming skills which is her own advocacy, Sen. Cynthia Villar said, aligns well with the mission of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) to provide comprehensive education and training to our future policemen. "Having farming skills truly resonates with the principles and purpose of law enforcement," stressed Villar, chairperson of the Senate committee on agriculture and food. The senator was the Guest Speaker during the flag raising ceremony of the PNPA in Silang, Cavite. She thanked PNPA Director Police Major General Eric Noble for inviting her to be part of this event. "I have been informed that my strong advocacy for agriculture aligns with PNPA's belief that policemen possessing farming skills can significantly enhance the police service within the communities they serve," said Villar while noting that she was genuinely impressed to learn about this. The senator told the cadets that as future police officers, they are likely to be stationed in places where agriculture plays a critical role. "Understanding farming and the unique challenges it presents will help you connect more deeply with these communities. These connections can foster trust and cooperation, which are essential elements for you to carry out your police work more effectively," she said. She also told future police officers that they can actively participate building food security and fostering a safer environment by sharing their farming knowledge, educating local communities, and empowering farmers. "When communities have consistent access to nutritious food, they tend to be more stable, peaceful, and less inclined to engage in unlawful activities," noted the senator. Equipped with farming knowledge, Villar told the cadets that they can also actively contribute to disaster preparedness and recovery efforts, particularly in rural areas heavily reliant on farming. "Embracing sustainable farming practices further emphasizes your role as protectors, extending beyond people to safeguarding our environment," he added. Furthermore, since self-sufficiency is a crucial aspect of being a police officer, their farming skills could prove to be a lifeline during crisis. Villar, masayang nalamang bahagi ng PNPA ang pagsasaka sa paghahanda sa mga pulis Ang pagtuturo sa police cadets ng kasanayan sa pagsasaka na kanyang adbokasiya, ani Sen. Cynthia ay alinsunod din sa misyon ng Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) na magbigay ng komprehensibong edukasyon at pagsasanay sa mga magiging pulis. "Having farming skills truly resonates with the principles and purpose of law enforcement," giit ni Villar, chairperson ng Senate committee on agriculture and food. Guest Speaker ang senador sa flag raising ceremony ng PNPA sa Silang, Cavite. Pinasalamatan niya si PNPA Director Police Major General Eric Noble sa pag-imbita sa kanya sa nasabing okasyon. "I have been informed that my strong advocacy for agriculture aligns with PNPA's belief that policemen possessing farming skills can significantly enhance the police service within the communities they serve," ani Villar na nagsabing "impressed" siya nang malaman ang bagay na ito. Sinabi ni Villar sa mga kadete na bilang 'future police officers,' maitatalaga sila sa mga lugar kung saan mahalaga ang agrikultura. "Understanding farming and the unique challenges it presents will help you connect more deeply with these communities. These connections can foster trust and cooperation, which are essential elements for you to carry out your police work more effectively," pahayag pa ng senador. Sinabihan din niya ang mga ito na aktibo silang makalalahok sa pagkakaroon ng food security at mas ligtas na kapaligiran sa pagbabahagi ng kanilang kaalaman sa pagsasaka. "When communities have consistent access to nutritious food, they tend to be more stable, peaceful, and less inclined to engage in unlawful activities," giit ng senador Dahil din sa farming knowledge, sinabi ni Villar na makatutulong sila sa disaster preparedness at recovery efforts, partikular sa rural areas na nakaasa sa pagsasaka. "Embracing sustainable farming practices further emphasizes your role as protectors, extending beyond people to safeguarding our environment," dagdag pa niya. "Furthermore, since self-sufficiency is a crucial aspect of being a police officer, their farming skills could prove to be a lifeline during crisis."