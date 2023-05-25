Press Release

May 25, 2023 EDCOM 2 cements partnerships with British Council, Teach for the Philippines The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) cemented partnerships with the British Council and Teach for the Philippines (TFP) today in a signing ceremony held at University of the Philippines BGC. "These partnerships are essential to making EDCOM 2's work in research and policy-making successful", EDCOM 2 Executive Director Dr. Karol Mark Yee said. "We welcome organizations like TFP and the British Council as valuable partners in our mission to elevate the quality of education in the Philippines". Present as witnesses were EDCOM 2 Co-Chairpersons Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, Representative Roman Romulo, and Representative Mark Go, and Commissioners Senator Sonny Angara and Representative Kiko Benitez. Pilot study on transnational education with the British Council The British Council will work with EDCOM 2 towards the internationalization of higher education and transnational education, with several outlined programs from 2023 to 2025, including a study visit to the UK, undergoing a pilot study about the value of internationalization of higher education and transnational education, and launching a Philippine-UK policy fora in higher education by the tail end of the partnership. "We're excited to work with EDCOM II to support its objectives.", British Council Country Director Philippines Ms. Lotus Postrado said. "The British Council shares the same aspirations as our work in the Philippines and also seeks to support education quality, global competitiveness, inclusion and innovation", she added. Ms. Postrado notes that "the UK is a world leader in education--from early years to higher education, and across different academic disciplines. This opportunity to showcase the best of the UK and create more linkages with the Philippines attests to the deepening partnership between our two countries." Ambassadors from Teach for the Philippines TFP partners with EDCOM 2 through support to the Technical Secretariat by providing Alumni Ambassadors to serve as technical consultants throughout the duration of EDCOM 2. During the event, the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) also signed a Data Sharing Agreement with the Commission. RA11899, which created EDCOM 2, mandated PIDS to serve as the research arm of the Commission. Under the agreement, PIDS will undertake research studies which will help the work of EDCOM 2. PIDS has started publishing "Policy Notes" which lays out the state of the different sectors of the country's education landscape. "We thank our partners for making the commitment to lift up the quality of education in the Philippines", Dr. Yee said. "With these partnerships, [these organizations] cement their hope and trust that the future looks bright for Philippine education".