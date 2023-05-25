Press Release

May 25, 2023 Cooking masters compete at the 8th Las Piñas Food Festival BEST COOKS from different barangays of Las Piñas City gathered together to showcase their culinary skills during the celebration of the 8th Las Piñas Food Festival held at Villar Sipag in C5 Extension, Pulang Lupa Uno. Speaking before hundreds of partipants, Senator Cynthia Villar exhorted Las Piñeros who takes pride of their culinary talents and heritage. "A food festival offers a good venue where we can showcase the best of Filipino food to the rest of the world. Like you are doing here right now. Like what I said, we need to be proud of our Filipino dishes and culinary skills in general," said Villar, who initiated the annual activity. Senator Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture and Food further cited that food festivals are also good venues for Filipino farmers and fisherfolks to promote their products. "Hindi natin syempre pababayaan ang ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda, sila ang bida sa ating mga food festivals. Ito ay isang venue rin para mai-promote at maibenta nila ang kanilang mga produkto o ani," she added. All 20 barangays from the city sent their representatives for the festival competing with this year's theme: "Nutrisyon mula sa Gulay para sa Malusog na Pamayanan." The event aims to encourage people to create food fusion on food preparation, as well as create nutritional food. Barangay Pulang Lupa Uno won P20,000.00 and trophy as grand winner for its entry -Tuna sisig with lettuce in mango sauce, mutya ng Pilipinas soup and upo pie. 1st runner up Barangay Zapote won P15,000.00 and trophy for its entry -laing dory fish balls, garlic soup with crispy bread croutons and Mango with sticky rice ala mar. Barangay Manuyo Uno won P10,000.00 and trophy as 2nd runner up for their tuna thermidor, pumpkin soup and granola peach mango cheesecake. The annual activity also recognized barangays, homeowners associations and schools that participated in the urban gardening competition. The winners received, P30k for the champion, P15k for the 1st runner-up and P10k for the 2nd runner-up. The following were declared winners : Barangay Category; Champion - Barangay Hall Barangay Talon 4,1st Runner Up - Balikatan Barangay Bf International Caa,2nd Runner Up - Almirante Bfrv Barangay Talon 2. Home Owners Association Category; Champion - Castillan Village Barangay Talon 2,1st Runner Up - Monark Village Barangay Pamplona 1,2nd Runner Up - Zone 7 Barangay Pilar. School Category; Champion - Las Pinas North National High School Barangay Pulang Lupa 2,1st Runner Up - Pulang Lupa Elementary School Barangay Pulang Lupa 1, 2nd Runner Up - Caa National High School Barangay Bf International CAA. Senator Mark Villar, Deputy speaker Camille Villar and some LGU officials also attended the annual activity. Cooking masters nagpaligsahan sa 8th Las Piñas Food Festival BEST COOKS mula sa iba't ibang barangay ng Las Piñas City ay nagsama-sama upang ipakita ang kanilang galing sa pagluluto sa pagdiriwang ng 8th Las Piñas Food Festival na ginanap sa Villar Sipag sa C5 Extension, Pulang Lupa Uno. Sa kanyang pagharap sa mga nakilahok, pinuri ni Senator Cynthia Villar ang Las Piñeros na nagpakita ng kanilang talento sa pagluluto. "A food festival offers a good venue where we can showcase the best of Filipino food to the rest of the world. Like you are doing here right now. Like what I said, we need to be proud of our Filipino dishes and culinary skills in general," ani Villar, na nagpasimula ng taunang aktibidad. Sinabi pa ni Senator Villar, chairperson ng Committee on Agriculture and Food na ang mga food festival ay magandang lugar din para sa mga Pilipinong magsasaka at mangingisda upang i-promote ang kanilang mga produkto. "Hindi natin syempre pababayaan ang ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda, sila ang bida sa ating mga food festivals. Ito ay isang venue rin para mai-promote at maibenta nila ang kanilang mga produkto o ani," dagdag pa niya. Lahat ng dalawangpung barangay ng Las Piñas City ay nagpadala ng kanila representatives na lumaban ayon sa temang: "Nutrisyon mula sa Gulay para sa Malusog na Pamayanan." Ang festival ay naglalayong hikayatin ang mga tao na lumikha ng food fusion sa paghahanda ng pagkain, gayundin ang lumikha ng nutritional na pagkain. Nanalo ang Barangay Pulang Lupa Uno ng P20,000.00 at trophy bilang grand winner para sa entry nito -Tuna sisig with lettuce in mango sauce, mutya ng Pilipinas soup at upo pie. Nanalo ng 1st runner up ng Barangay Zapote at nag-uwi ng P15,000.00 at tropeo para sa kanilang entry na -laing dory fish balls, garlic soup na may crispy bread croutons at Mango with sticky rice ala mar. Nanalo ang Barangay Manuyo Uno ng P10,000.00 at tropeo bilang 2nd runner up para sa kanilang tuna thermidor, pumpkin soup at granola peach mango cheesecake. Kinilala rin sa taunang festival ang mga barangay, homeowners associations at mga paaralan na lumahok para sa urban gardening competition. Ang mga nanalo ay tumanggap ng P30k para sa kampeon, P15k para sa 1st runner-up at P10k para sa 2nd runner-up. Ang mga sumusunod ay idineklarang nagwagi : Barangay Category; Kampeon - Bf International Caa, 2nd Runner Up - Admiral Bfrv 2. Home Owners Association Category; Champion - Castillan Village 2,1st Runner Up - Monark Village 1,2nd Runner Up - Zone 7 Barangay Pilar. School Category; Champion - Las Pinas North National High School Barangay Bf International CAA. Hindi rin pinalampas at sumuporta din sa food festival sina Senator Mark Villar, Deputy Speaker Camille Villar at ilang opisyal ng LGU ng Las Piñas City.