Press Release

May 26, 2023 Cayetano reiterates call on gov't to address lack of resources for K-12 Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday called on the government to tackle the lack of educational resources and inadequate school infrastructure in the country as it reevaluates the K-to-12 Education Program. "Ito po ang isa sa pinakamalalaking problema po natin ngayon: y'ung kakulangan po ng oras [ng pag-aaral] sa K-12 curriculum, y'ung lack ng resources including classrooms and facilities. So hopefully po, mapag-usapan 'to," the senator said in a Facebook livestream on May 25, 2023. Cayetano, who was at the Senator Renato Compañero Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School in Taguig at the time of his live video, was one of only two senators who opposed the program during its discussion in 2012. He has since openly expressed disappointment over the program's failure to deliver on its promises. "Ang ipinangako sa atin, 'pag pumunta ka sa school at sports track 'yan, may oval, gym, equipment, coaches, swimming pool. 'Pag pumunta ka sa techvoc, may garahe, testing equipment, motor, at akmang professors," he said. In his livestream, Cayetano emphasized that quality and accessible education is key to a better life for Filipinos. "We owe it to the future generations to give our children the best possible opportunities, and we can do that by giving them quality education accessible to all," he said. Cayetano commended the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) -- a body that was established last year to reassess the country's education system after the COVID-19 pandemic -- for "trying to find solutions" to the problems. This sentiment echoes the deep-rooted belief of Cayetano's late father, Senator Rene Cayetano, in the transformative power of education, as exemplified by the collaborative efforts between father and son in establishing the Senator Renato Compañero Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School. "Kasi noong bata siya, parating sinasabi sa kanya na 'pag hindi ka anak-mayaman, o 'pag hindi malaki ang kapital mo at wala kang negosyo, hanggang diyan ka na lang. But Tatay never accepted that," he said. Cayetano muling nanawagan sa gobyerno na tugunan ang kakulangan ng resources para sa K-12 Muling nanawagan sa gobyerno si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Huwebes na harapin ang kakulangan ng kagamitan, pondo, at imprastraktura para sa edukasyon habang sinusuri nito ang K-to-12 Education Program. "Ito po ang isa sa pinakamalalaking problema po natin ngayon: y'ung kakulangan po ng oras [ng pag-aaral] sa K-12 curriculum, y'ung lack ng resources including classrooms and facilities. So hopefully po, mapag-usapan 'to," pahayag ng senador sa isang Facebook livestream nitong May 25, 2023. Si Cayetano, na nasa Senator Renato Compañero Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School sa Taguig sa oras ng kanyang live na video, ay isa sa dadalawang senador na sumalungat sa programa noong tinatalakay pa lamang ito noong 2012. Mula nang ipatupad ito hanggang ngayon, wala aniya sa mga ipinangakong magagandang resulta ang nangyari. "Ang ipinangako sa atin, 'pag pumunta ka sa school at sports track 'yan, may oval, gym, equipment, coaches, swimming pool. 'Pag pumunta ka sa techvoc, may garahe, testing equipment, motor, at akmang professors,," aniya. Sa kanyang livestream, binigyang-diin ni Cayetano na ang kalidad at accessible na edukasyon ay susi sa mas maginhawang buhay ng mga Pilipino. "We owe it to the future generations to give our children the best possible opportunities, and we can do that by giving them quality education accessible to all," pahayag niya. Pinuri ni Cayetano ang Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) -- isang grupong itinatag noong nakaraang taon para suriin ang sistema ng edukasyon ng bansa matapos ang COVID-19 pandemic -- para sa "pagsusumikap na makahanap ng solusyon" sa mga problema sa edukasyon. Nasasalamin sa pahayag ni Cayetano ang paniniwala ng yumaong amang si Senator Rene Cayetano sa kapangyarihan ng edukasyon, na inihahalimbawa ng pagtutulungan ng mag-ama na maitatag ang Senator Renato Compañero Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School. "Kasi noong bata siya, parating sinasabi sa kanya na 'pag hindi ka anak-mayaman, o 'pag hindi malaki ang kapital mo at wala kang negosyo, hanggang diyan ka na lang. But Tatay never accepted that," aniya. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Senator Alan Peter Cayetano Facebook Live link:

https://fb.watch/kKQhEKOIsM/?mibextid=cr9u03