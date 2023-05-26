Jinggoy files resolution commending Gilas Pilipinas' feat in 2023 SEA Games

SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a resolution to commend and congratulate the Gilas Pilipinas men's national basketball team for their outstanding achievement in winning the gold medal at the recently-concluded 32nd Southeast Asian Games held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The national basketball team's remarkable performance in the biennial multi-sport event brought back the Philippines' championship status, marking a triumphant comeback after a three-decade winning streak since 1991.

"Their momentous accomplishment in the international tournament deserves commendation and recognition from the Philippine Senate," said Estrada.

He highlighted that Gilas Pilipinas' victory contributed to the 56 out of 58 gold medals earned by the entire Philippine delegation at the Phnom Penh edition of the regional sports event, which saw the participation of 11 Southeast Asian countries.

The Gilas Pilipinas men's team powered through Cambodia's home court advantage, a painful loss during the preliminary round, and the host country's several naturalized players to dominate and rule the sport.

Gilas Pilipinas also outplayed Indonesia in the semi-finals to dethrone the defending champions and clinch a spot at the finals.

This triumph by the national basketball team secured the Philippines' 19th championship title in the sport since 1977, reaffirming the country's position as a basketball powerhouse in the region following their second-place finish in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

"Gilas Pilipinas men's national basketball team exemplified discipline, resilience, and perseverance—positive values that their fellow athletes and the younger generation can emulate. Their success story showcased the indomitable Filipino spirit and world-class caliber, bringing pride, joy, and honor to a nation that passionately embraces basketball," said Estrada.

Resolusyon na nagbibigay papuri sa pagkapanalo sa 2023 SEA Games ng Gilas Pilipinas, inihain ni Jinggoy

NAGHAIN ng resolusyon si Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada upang papurihan at kilalanin ang kahanga-hangang tagumpay sa pagkapanalo ng gintong medalya ng Gilas Pilipinas men's national basketball team sa katatapos lamang na 32nd Southeast Asian Games na ginanap sa Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Ang kahanga-hangang performance ng pambansang koponan ng basketball sa biennial multi-sport event ay nagpabalik sa pagiging kampeon ng Pilipinas, na tatlong dekada nang sunud-sunod na nananalo simula pa noong 1991.

"Ang kanilang napakalaking tagumpay sa international tournament ay nararapat na papurihan at bigyan ng pagkilala mula sa Senado ng Pilipinas," sabi ni Estrada.

Binigyan diin niya na ang tagumpay ng Gilas Pilipinas ay nag-ambag sa 58 gintong medalya na nakuha ng buong delegasyon ng bansa sa Phnom Penh edisyon ng regional sports event na dinaluhan ng 11 na bansa sa Timog-Silangang Asya. Ang pagkapanalo nila ang ika-56 na gintong medalya na nakuha ng Pilipinas.

Napagtagumpayan ng Gilas Pilipinas men's team ang laban sa home court advantage ng Cambodia matapos silang matalo sa preliminary round. Ang koponan ng host country ay pinangungunahan ng ilang naturalized players.

Naungusan ng Gilas Pilipinas ang Indonesia sa semi-finals, dahilan para mapatalsik sa trono ang defending champions at masungkit ang pwesto sa finals.

Ang tagumpay na ito ng pambansang koponan ng basketball ay nagbigay ng ika-19 na titulo ng Pilipinas sa nasabing sport mula noong 1977 at nagpatibay sa posisyon ng bansa bilang isang basketball powerhouse sa rehiyon matapos ang ikalawang puwestong pagtatapos sa 31st SEA Games sa Hanoi, Vietnam.

"Ang Gilas Pilipinas men's national basketball team ay nagpakita ng disiplina, katatagan at pagtitiyaga - mga positibong pagpapahalaga na maaaring tularan ng kanilang kapwa atleta at ng nakababatang henerasyon. Ang kanilang kwento ng tagumpay ay nagpamalas ng hindi matitinag na diwa ng mga Pilipino at world-class caliber na nagdala ng karangalan at dangal sa isang bansang buong puso ang pagmamahal at pinagsisikapan ang larong basketball," sabi ni Estrada.

